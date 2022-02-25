ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Kansas governor: School official 'must' resign after remark

By JOHN HANNA Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXyxj_0eO4S4UD00

Gov. Laura Kelly and indigenous leaders on Thursday called on Kansas’ top public school administrator to resign over an offensive public remark about Native Americans.

Kelly was joined by three Native American lawmakers and the chair of one of Kansas’ four Native American nations in demanding that Randy Watson step down as state education commissioner. They all reviewed a video of remarks Watson delivered by Zoom during a two-day conference last week on virtual learning.

But the Democratic governor received some pushback. The Republican chair of the state Senate Education Committee said Kelly should have left the matter to the State Board of Education. The elected 10-member board appoints the commissioner to run the State Department of Education.

Watson and leaders of the four Native American nations met about Watson's comments Wednesday, the same day the state school board scheduled a special meeting for Friday to deal with the situation.

The department released the video of Watson's 51-minute presentation during the conference. The offensive remark came about 42 minutes into his comments, during an extended metaphor that compared responding to the coronavirus pandemic to dealing with both a tornado and a hurricane. He joked about how cousins from California used to visit him in Kansas during the summer and were “petrified” of tornadoes.

“They’re like, ‘Are we going to get killed by a tornado?’” Watson said. “And I’d say, ‘Don’t worry about that, but you got to worry about the Indians raiding the town at any time.’"

One of the Native lawmakers, Democratic state Rep. Ponka-We Victors-Cozad, of Wichita, called the remark “racist.” Prairie Band Potawatomi Chair Joseph “Zeke” Rupnick said Watson showed that he “is not suited for a leadership role.”

“Commissioner Watson is responsible for guiding our future generation forward, but that cannot happen when he’s ignorant to the diverse history of our youth,” Rupnick said.

The board expects most of Friday's meeting to be closed as it confers with its attorney and discusses Watson's remark. Chair Jim Porter, a southeast Kansas Republican, said he has not seen the video, but Watson informed him and other board members of the situation.

Watson did not respond to a request for an interview Thursday.

Kelly said the board “must take issues of derogatory and discriminatory language seriously.”

“There is no question that Randy Watson must resign his position immediately,” she said in her statement.

The two other Native American lawmakers calling on Watson to resign were Democratic state Reps. Stephanie Byers, of Wichita, and Christina Haswood, of Lawrence.

Haskell Indian Nations University is in Lawrence. Northeast Kansas is home to four Native American nations: the Iowa, the Kickapoo, the Prairie Band Potawatomi and the Sac and Fox.

“This situation has reopened a trauma that many Indigenous youth experience in the classroom and contributes to the mental health crises that are faced by Indigenous youths at a disproportionate rate,” Haswood said.

Also, the Kansas Association for Native American Education called for changes in public schools, such as revising lessons to teach students about Native Americans in “modern and contemporary contexts.” The group said U.S. schools "perpetuate a narrow understanding” about Native people.

“We hear remarks and see imagery that frames American Indians as warlike stereotypes quite often,” the group said in a statement.

State Senate Education Committee Chair Molly Baumgardner, a Kansas City-area Republican, said Kelly should have stayed focused on policy, letting the board address Watson's remark. She declined to comment on it, having not seen the video and said as a legislator, she's never questioned Watson's commitment to “what would be the most appropriate” for "our kids.”

Watson became education commissioner in November 2014 after serving as superintendent of McPherson’s public schools. As commissioner, Watson has pushed for a redesign of the state’s public schools to place more emphasis on personalized learning and better preparing students for adult work.

The special meeting comes at a politically tricky time for the board and the state's public schools. While Republicans hold a 6-4 majority, the board is less conservative than the GOP-controlled Legislature.

Conservative lawmakers weren't assuaged by the board's assurances last summer that public school curriculum standards didn't include critical race theory, part of a scholarly movement that developed in the 1970s focusing on the legacy of slavery and racism in American history and society.

Republicans are pursuing measures to force schools to post information about classroom materials online and to give parents more power to shape what is taught and in school libraries. Conservatives are pushing a measure to allow parents who are unhappy with their local schools to enroll their children in any other district and to use state education funds to help such parents pay for private schooling.

Baumgardner said lawmakers have “always had open, honest communication" with Watson.

“I think his compassion for learning and for kids is without question,” she said.

———

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Comments / 1548

Donald Stevens
3d ago

i read it and I pictured a child joking around with another child in the country or small town,I don't see what's really so offensive unless you're just a sad thin skinned oversensitive "politically correct" whine baby.(I'm Red too) At the end of the day it's either free speech or it's not,there is no half measure,

Reply(80)
253
robert haber
3d ago

I am of Cherokee and Lenni-Lenape descent (throw Polish and Jewish in there as well). I am not offended by the remark. I don't believe he meant that derisively, but lightheartedly. Seriously, why can't we laugh anymore? We need to be able to joke and laugh again, not at each other, but with each other. Seriously America, get a grip. My Uncle would say this is meshugana.

Reply(22)
163
Mr Conservative
3d ago

My Cherokee ancestors were were a strong people who braved the Trail of Tears, not a bunch of whimpering wusses who whine at a joke.

Reply(9)
105
Related
The Associated Press

Ukraine, Russia envoys talk under shadow of nuclear threat

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian and Ukrainian officials met for talks Monday amid high hopes but low expectations for any diplomatic breakthrough, after Moscow ran into unexpectedly stiff resistance when it unleashed the biggest land war in Europe since World War II. Outgunned Ukrainian forces managed to slow the...
POLITICS
The Hill

New UN report warns of deadly climate change consequences

A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of the deadly effects of climate change both now and in the future — and finding that they are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Kansas Government
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
California State
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Education
CBS News

Trump wins CPAC 2024 straw poll, DeSantis is second but more than 30 points behind

Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando selected former President Donald Trump as their favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with 59% of voters selecting Trump in the annual gathering's straw poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed Trump by more than 30 points, winning 28% of...
ORLANDO, FL
Reuters

Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes

Feb 27 (Reuters) - European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Aeroflot said it would cancel all...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Schooling#Native Americans#Zoom#Democratic#Republican#Indians#Prairie Band Potawatomi
CBS News

New York state school mask mandate will end Wednesday

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ABC News

ABC News

559K+
Followers
138K+
Post
298M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy