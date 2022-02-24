ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Ghislaine Maxwell juror to be questioned under oath by judge

By The Associated Press, Scripps National
WPTV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — A judge plans to question a juror under oath about the answers he gave during jury selection for the criminal trial of Ghislaine Maxwell after he told news outlets...

www.wptv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Gaetz friend asks for sentencing delay as he works with feds

A former Florida tax collector whose arrest led to a federal probe into U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz wants a judge to delay his sentencing scheduled for next month for yet another time as he continues to cooperate with federal prosecutors.Joel Greenberg s attorney on Friday asked a federal judge in Orlando Florida, to allow him to file a motion seeking a delay in the sentencing hearing currently scheduled for March 29. U.S. District Judge Gregory Presnell previously granted two delays.In court papers, Greenberg's attorney said his client had been cooperating with federal prosecutors in Orlando and Washington in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

'A message has to be sent': Judge sentences 'privileged' Capitol rioter who made off with Pelosi's lectern to 75 days in prison - one of longest terms for a misdemeanor - and fines him $5,000

A Florida stay-at-home father-of-five who appeared in a now-iconic photograph carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the January 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection was sentenced on Friday to 75 days in prison. U.S. District Court Judge Reggie Walton also imposed a $5,000 and 200 hours of community service on Adam...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBC Philadelphia

Modeling Agent Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in Prison Cell

PARIS — A French modeling agent linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office told NBC News. It appeared that Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, “died by suicide because he was discovered dead from hanging himself with his sheets,” they said in a telephone call.
PARIS, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
MSNBC

New developments in Gaetz probe

Rep. Matt Gaetz is under investigation by the DOJ into connection to alleged corruption, bribery and sex trafficking by the Justice Department. Should he still be allowed to sit on the House Judiciary Committee while the probe is underway? Rep. Ted Lieu joins the show.Jan. 28, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WPTV

Modeling agent close to Epstein found dead in French jail

PARIS (AP) — French prosecutors say a modeling agent who was close to disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was found dead Saturday in his French jail cell. Agent Jean-Luc Brunel was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Juror#Jury Selection#Ap#The Associated Press
Fox News

Scott Peterson juror Richelle Nice could testify in exchange for immunity offer as wife killer seeks new trial

California prosecutors will offer immunity to Juror No. 7 in the 2004 murder trial of Scott Peterson as the convicted wife killer seeks to have his case overturned. Peterson was convicted of killing his pregnant wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, then dumping them in the San Francisco Bay on Christmas Eve in 2002. They washed up separately months later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Rolling Stone

They Were Convicted of Scamming $18 Million in Covid Relief Loans. Now, the FBI Can’t Find Them

A California real estate broker has fled the authorities rather than reporting to serve prison time for her part in a massive family Covid-loan fraud scheme — making her the third convict in the group of eight to go on the lam.  In Nov. 2020, Tamara Dadyan, then 39, was indicted, along with her husband, his brother, and his brother’s wife, for trying to submit at least 35 fraudulent loan applications seeking more than $5.6 million in Covid relief money meant to keep small businesses afloat during the pandemic-driven lockdown.  Several months later, in March 2021, a cousin of Dadyan’s and three...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy