ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

AHA News: Understanding 'Black Fatigue' – And How to Overcome It

HealthDay
HealthDay
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c3XS0_0eO4QF2X00

THURSDAY, Feb. 24, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Before she gave the feeling a name, Mary-Frances Winters felt it constantly. She calls it "a dull droning sound that is always present" and "an underlying syndrome of sorts that permeates my very being."

It's the exhaustion born of "the day-to-day small acts of aggression, or small acts of disrespect" a Black person endures; the endless need to prove your worth; and the constant exposure to news about injustice and violence being inflicted on people who look like you.

She calls the feeling "Black fatigue." And though the problem is not of their making, for the sake of their health, Black people need to understand and acknowledge the toll of living with racism, said Winters, a diversity and equity consultant from North Carolina. "You have to take care of yourself."

Aishia Grevenberg, a psychotherapist who lives in Las Vegas, said the idea that the cumulative effect of racial discrimination causes psychological damage is well-known. Her clients often are exhausted by it.

"It's in every area of my life, in every area of my clients' lives," she said. And "it takes on this invisible quality. Because it's always there."

It carries serious health implications.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes racism as a threat to public health. On a biological level, structural racism-based stress can lead to long-lasting damage to the body and brain, according to a 2020 American Heart Association report in the journal Circulation. It defined structural racism as "the normalization and legitimization of an array of dynamics (historical, cultural, institutional and interpersonal) that routinely advantage white people while producing cumulative and chronic adverse outcomes for people of color."

That report describes how racism harms all historically marginalized groups. It also notes that Black adults are more likely to face discrimination and the cumulative effects of racial trauma but are less likely to receive treatment for their mental health.

Racism's effect on mental health varies by person, Grevenberg said. But in the wake of George Floyd's murder at the hands of police in 2020, several of her Black clients had to take disability leave because of racial trauma triggered not just by what was happening in society, but because they were seeing racism exposed among friends and co-workers.

She and other Black therapists, in turn, were stretched to their limits as they tried to accommodate everyone who needed their help.

Winters, author of the book "Black Fatigue," emphasizes that the problem lies in the systemic and historical oppression, not the people being oppressed. "Being Black is not exhausting," she said. "Racism is exhausting."

She started her career on the path to being an executive but said her good ideas were ignored, she was passed over for promotions and told her natural hair wasn't professional. So, 38 years ago she founded her company that consults on diversity issues.

Emotional responses to discrimination can include depression, internalizing stereotypes that say you're deficient, and rage. All of these things can take a heavy toll on mental well-being.

Grevenberg said anger can be particularly corrosive because it's not possible to lash out at all the "nameless, faceless" people behind a racist system. "So the anger takes on this quality that's consuming and unending, if you lean into it."

One of her key roles in therapy is to validate her clients' experiences. Out of fear of being seen as being oversensitive on matters of race, people may start to question what they've lived through. Even if it's as blatant as a co-worker clearly trying to sabotage their work, the target of racist behavior may turn the problem inward and say, "This can't be happening, right?"

When she gives them the ability to affirm that yes, they really have been wronged, she said it gives them space to experience their feelings. They can then redefine being Black on their own terms, with confidence and pride, and without any harmful labels.

Grevenberg also tells clients it's OK to back away from the constant pursuit of perfection.

"I tell every single person I work with, 'Have a snack and take a nap,'" she said.

Black professionals often feel pressure to prove they're worthy. She and all her clients were raised with the narrative they'd have to be twice as good to be considered half as good.

That makes the simple act of rest revolutionary, she said. "Rest is a protest. Rest is a sign that says, 'I'm human.'"

Winters said solutions to Black fatigue are broader than any individual. "We need to change the system so that people don't have to protect themselves."

As an act of self-protection, though, Winters sets boundaries for herself. "Oftentimes I don't watch things that are about racism, because it's the work I do every day, and I need a reprieve." She encourages people to know "what your triggers are and step away, and don't feel guilty about stepping away."

Winters said well-meaning white friends – "aspiring allies," as she calls them – can help by being willing to address problems they see. The first step is listening. "When you're an aspiring ally, you still have quite a bit to learn. So humility, I think, is really important."

Grevenberg agrees being an ally is about providing a safe presence, someone who can validate experiences. It's important "to be present, and to be curious, and to ask questions to understand. This isn't about solving a problem. This is about being with a person you care about."

Parents can provide an early boost by sending their children positive messages about who they are, she said, and "planting those seeds of self-love" in a society where they might rarely see positive images of people who look like them.

Surrounding yourself with décor or books that celebrate Blackness works for adults, too, Grevenberg said. "We don't always acknowledge this beauty and this shared experience that we have – this amazing way we express our culture, with our hair and our clothes and in our style," much of it forged in harsh conditions.

Visual cues around homes, offices and classrooms, she said, can help validate the shared Black experience and let people "celebrate and feel that pride in this culture that is so rich, and so nuanced."

American Heart Association News covers heart and brain health. Not all views expressed in this story reflect the official position of the American Heart Association. Copyright is owned or held by the American Heart Association, Inc., and all rights are reserved. If you have questions or comments about this story, please email editor@heart.org.

By Michael Merschel

Comments / 0

Related
psychologytoday.com

Body and Brain Benefits From Lasting Intimacy

In love, we feel less pain, bounce back from disease, and become more creative. Reciprocal eye gazing between partners increases neural circuit activity, which plays a key role in love. Brain damage and cognitive problems hamper the ability to sustain loving connection, crumbling some marriages and relationships. When we balance...
RELATIONSHIPS
Elkhart Truth

AHA News: Does Kindness Equal Happiness and Health?

TUESDAY, Feb. 15, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Could kindness be a magic elixir that makes us happier – and healthier?. Research suggests acts of kindness like donating money, volunteering and mentoring can boost the giver's emotional health, but science also is studying how altruism improves physical health.
ADVOCACY
Killeen Daily Herald

AHA News: Black Running Group Members Want Others to Follow in Their Healthy Footsteps

FRIDAY, Feb. 18, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- No matter how you look at them, Janita Poe and D. L. Dean are standout long-distance runners. Poe, 58, of Atlanta, estimates she's completed 17 half-marathons, three full marathons, four half Ironman triathlons and one full Ironman. Dean, 52, of Marshalltown, Iowa, has done eight marathons, plus more than 350 half-marathons.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
psychologytoday.com

Narcissistic Partners May Be More Dangerous Than You Think

Having an intimate partner who is narcissistic can jeopardize one's mental and physical health. Higher levels of narcissism are related to more aggression before reaching what has been known as pathological narcissism. Before addressing the narcissist’s aggressive behavior, create a thoughtful approach with a safety plan and domestic violence resource...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Aha#Mental Health#Blackness#Depression#Racial Injustice#Racism
marriage.com

What Is Limerence? How to Deal With Limerence in Relationship

Have you recently had what you deem to be a euphoric romantic experience?. If you’ve spent a good chunk of your life coming to terms with the possible reality that you wouldn’t find the person of your dreams, and then you feel like you’ve met that special someone, then read this.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Carrie Wynn

Anonymous Victims Share Gaslighting Experiences

For the last few years, I have been coaching victims that have gone through psychological and narcissistic abuse. Every victim stated that their abuser was gaslighting them throughout the entire relationship, leaving them with no sense of self, and completely doubting their own sense of reality.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
marthastewart.com

A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

Completing everyday tasks, like your household chores, can seem mundane, but the reality is that these seemingly simple activities can actually boost your overall health. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association featured insight from researchers out of the University of California-San Diego that detailed how chores like cooking, vacuuming, gardening, and even other daily necessities like taking a shower can protect against heart disease. "The study demonstrates that all movement counts towards disease prevention," Dr. Steve Nguyen, the study's first author, said in a media release. "Spending more time in daily life movement, which includes a wide range of activities we all do while on our feet and out of our chairs, resulted in a lower risk of cardiovascular disease."
CALIFORNIA STATE
Jennifer March, MS

Understanding the Disorder Behind a Narcissist

Breaking down narcissistic personality disorder. Narcissists are a topic that has been flooding media for the past few years. There is a lot of misinformation about what a narcissist truly is. To begin, we have to understand narcissistic personality disorder to truly grasp what a narcissist is.
Carrie Wynn

Behaviors Exhibited When Relationship Interest Is Lost

When I was younger, I was extremely avoidant, bordered on emotionally unavailable, and ultimately ended up being the one to walk away from most of my relationships. There were several exceptions when I met someone even more avoidant (deadly combo), and they ended up losing interest in me before I could jump ship.
IFLScience

People With Anxiety Are More Likely To Experience And Enjoy ASMR

Do you tingle at the sound of the crunch of a pickle? To some people, certain sounds trigger revulsion or nothing at all but for others, it triggers an autonomous sensory meridian response (ASMR). It’s mostly felt as a tingling sensation that starts in the head and moves down the neck, and new research indicates it may be more common in people with anxiety and neuroticism.
MENTAL HEALTH
99.9 KTDY

12 Disgusting Habits That Can Ruin a Relationship

We all have some disgusting personal habits. They're sort of an unofficial part of being human, right?. But what happens when we get caught in the act of some socially unacceptable behavior — especially when we're in a relationship?. Judgment, embarrassment and dismissive cover-ups occur, of course. While Sex...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

8 Types of Scapegoat in Narcissistic Families

Children scapegoated in a narcissistic family are often targeted with negative projections and burdened with adult responsibilities. Family scapegoats can adopt a variety of coping patterns, each with its own strengths and problems. Family scapegoats may experience significant trauma but are also most likely to break free from the destructive...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Jennifer March, MS

Understanding the Types of Toxic Families

Breaking apart the specific household types and roles of toxic families. Disclaimer: Although I have personal and professional experience in the mental health field, I am not a licensed mental health professional. The information contained in this article is meant for educational and entertainment purposes only. The contents of this article are not meant to diagnose, treat or cure any disorder.
The Holistic Psychologist

Are Narcissists Born or Made?

People with Narcissistic Personality Disorder tend to be extremely self-centered, lack empathy for others, and have a grandiose sense of self. They also tend to have very fragile egos, which makes them highly defensive when they feel criticized or slighted in any way.
Psych Centra

How to Co-Parent with Someone with Narcissistic Traits: 5 Tips

Co-parenting with someone who shows narcissistic traits is tough — but there are ways to cope. Here are some tips. Co-parenting, which is a shared parenting arrangement by two people who aren’t in a relationship and are living apart, can be challenging, even under the best circumstances. After...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

10 Ways Childhood Trauma Manifests in Adult Relationships

Children who experienced trauma sometimes struggle to learn the same boundaries and behaviors that others take for granted. Many people with childhood trauma later question their relationship patterns, asking, "Is this normal?" Going back to early childhood development often sheds some light on our adult behavior, specifically unhealthy patterns. Children...
KIDS
HealthDay

HealthDay

New York City, NY
14K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

HealthDay News in English, written with the non-physician reader in mind. We are the world's largest health news service. All articles are reported and sourced by HealthDay, which does not republish verbatim press releases.

 https://consumer.healthday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy