Premier League

Real Sociedad v RB Leipzig Live Commentary, 24/02/2022

goal.com
 1 day ago

55' Attempt blocked. Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) right footed shot from outside the box is...

www.goal.com

FOX Sports

Benfica battles to 2-2 draw against Ajax in Champions League

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Benfica came from behind twice to hold Ajax to a 2-2 draw in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash Wednesday. Sébastien Haller scored for both teams in the first half. The prolific Ivory Coast striker now has 11 goals for Ajax in his first seven Champions League matches, the highest tally ever by a debutant in Europe's top club competition.
UEFA
Dani Olmo
Dani Olmo
Person
Christopher Nkunku
Person
Kevin Kampl
Portu
Portu
NBC Sports

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: How to watch live, team news, odds

Atletico Madrid vs Manchester United: The Devils will try to ride the wave of momentum when they visit Los Rojiblancos in the UEFA Champions League round of 16 (Wednesday, kickoff, live 3pm ET). Back-to-back victories over Brighton & Hove Albion and Leeds United have seen Manchester United break out of...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League takeaways: Man United fortunate to draw Atletico Madrid; Ajax's Haller makes up for own goal

The UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday brought us some high-end drama as Atletico Madrid's early goal from Joao Felix was canceled out by 19-year-old Swedish prospect Anthony Elanga with 10 minutes to go for Manchester United, who escape the Wanda Metropolitano in Spain with a draw. Benfica stormed back as they needed help from Ajax's prolific scorer Sebastian Haller to secure a 2-2 draw as the Ivorian put together a three-minute span in the first half where he scored and then conceded an own goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Inter Milan winless run goes on after draw away to Genoa

Internazionale missed the chance to move level on points with Serie A leaders AC Milan at the top of the standings after they were held to a 0-0 draw at relegation-threatened Genoa on Friday, stretching the champions' winless league run to four games. Inter had several opportunities to open the...
UEFA
#Real Sociedad#Rb Leipzig
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
90min.com

Ralf Rangnick: Champions League record

Ralf Rangnick has enjoyed a long and distinguished career in management which dates all the way back to 1983. But the German's involvement in European football's primary club competition, the Champions League, has been limited to two brief spells as Schalke boss and a short tenure as Manchester United interim manager.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Barca advances in Europa League, Rangers knock out Dortmund

Barcelona found its scoring touch again to reach the round of 16 of the Europa League with a 4-2 win over Napoli on Thursday, while Rangers knocked out Borussia Dortmund in Glasgow. Frenkie de Jong scored with a long-range curler and newly signed striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang netted again for Barcelona,...
UEFA
The Associated Press

Stuttgart rues more late goals in 2-1 loss at Hoffenheim

SINSHEIM, Germany (AP) — Stuttgart conceded two late goals to lose at Hoffenheim 2-1 and edge closer to relegation as its Bundesliga winless run stretched to nine games on Friday. Christoph Baumgartner scored a fine individual goal to equalize in the 85th minute and the Austrian grabbed the winner...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Manchester United v Watford: match preview

Manchester United are unbeaten in 10 games in all competitions, Watford have only one victory in all competitions since November. Yet the reverse fixture was Watford’s 4-1 win under Claudio Ranieri that resulted in Ole Gunnar Solskjær’s sacking and the hiring of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. Watford now also have a new coach – Roy Hodgson – and in the fight against relegation, he would dearly love to complete his team’s home-and-away double over United. Jamie Jackson.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

West Ham handed tough Sevilla test in last 16 of Europa League

West Ham will take on Spanish side Sevilla in the last 16 of the Europa League.The Irons won Group H and so were among the seeded teams for Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.The first leg is set for March 10 in Seville, which will host the Europa League final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, with the return tie in London on March 17.Our #UEL round of 16 opponents: @SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/EXszH3C1Kx— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 25, 2022Sevilla have won the competition six times and came through their knockout play-off tie against Dinamo Zagreb with a 3-2 aggregate win, despite...
UEFA

