Real Sociedad v RB Leipzig Live Commentary, 24/02/2022

The UEFA Champions League action on Wednesday brought us some high-end drama as Atletico Madrid's early goal from Joao Felix was canceled out by 19-year-old Swedish prospect Anthony Elanga with 10 minutes to go for Manchester United, who escape the Wanda Metropolitano in Spain with a draw. Benfica stormed back as they needed help from Ajax's prolific scorer Sebastian Haller to secure a 2-2 draw as the Ivorian put together a three-minute span in the first half where he scored and then conceded an own goal.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO