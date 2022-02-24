Real Sociedad v RB Leipzig Live Commentary, 24/02/2022

West Ham will take on Spanish side Sevilla in the last 16 of the Europa League.The Irons won Group H and so were among the seeded teams for Friday’s draw in Nyon, Switzerland.The first leg is set for March 10 in Seville, which will host the Europa League final at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium, with the return tie in London on March 17.Our #UEL round of 16 opponents: @SevillaFC pic.twitter.com/EXszH3C1Kx— West Ham United (@WestHam) February 25, 2022Sevilla have won the competition six times and came through their knockout play-off tie against Dinamo Zagreb with a 3-2 aggregate win, despite...
