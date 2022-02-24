Save 75% on Sonnox Oxford Limiter V3 effect plugin

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb 22, 2022-- Garmin ® International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN), the world’s largest 1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the LiveScope ™ Plus System, the latest addition to Garmin’s revolutionary live-scanning sonar lineup with brilliantly clear live scanning sonar returns and 35% improved target separation over the existing system. Now with sharper resolution, reduced noise, and Garmin’s clearest images, it’s easier than ever to see structure, bait and fish around the boat in real time, even while stationary. With three modes – Forward, Down and Perspective – the LiveScope Plus System also includes the popular Perspective Mode Mount. See the LiveScope Plus difference.
