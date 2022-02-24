Car Barrels Into Building In Pittsburgh’s Larimer Neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A building in Larimer was left with a huge hole for part of Thursday after a car plowed into it.

The crash happened on Washington Boulevard under the Lincoln Avenue Bridge. Crews repaired much of the hole during the late afternoon.

Witnesses said a car was coming down Washington Boulevard before it went across both lanes and went inside the building. Those witnesses said they heard tires screech and then a bang around noon.



First responders were there within minutes. According to police, the driver was able to get out on his own. He did get medical attention at the scene for a head injury, then went to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital. He is reportedly in stable condition.

The business owner said no one inside was injured and insurance will take care of the matter. Just before 4 p.m., crews showed up the fix the wall.

KDKA is still waiting to learn the cause of the crash or if any charges will be filed.