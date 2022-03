WAVERLY, Ohio (WOUB) — The Alexander Spartans’ season came to a heartbreaking end on Saturday after a three-overtime loss to the Fairland Dragons by a score of 60-58. The first half proved to be an extremely slow offensive start for both teams. It was clear that both the Spartans and Dragons had a feel for what the other team was going to do on offense before tip-off of this one. Baskets came at a premium in the first half as the Dragons only led the Spartans 7-5 after one quarter and 17-11 at the half.

