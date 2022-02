Man, this took a while. For over two years, the Joe Pesci mansion has been waiting to be sold. We thought it was sold then it just sat in limbo. Granted, COVID really got it the way but still, that is a really long time to tie up those real estate ends. The Pesci mansion makes me smile because it is as unique as the man. It required a very specific buyer, they and found him.

LAVALLETTE, NJ ・ 4 DAYS AGO