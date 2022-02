Turning 16 is often a milestone that most individuals cannot wait to reach. At the age of 16, many begin getting their driver’s license as quickly as they can. Acquiring a driver’s license presents a sense of liberty, making individuals more popular amongst their peers. While this period may be exciting in a young adult’s life, parents are often uncertain and cautious during this time, maybe because they were once the carefree 16-year-old searching for freedom and understanding the risks of such freedom.

