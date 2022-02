After the second-round loss to Lukas Rosol in five sets at Wimbledon 2012, world no. 2 Rafael Nadal was forced to skip the next seven months, struggling due to a left knee injury. Unable to make a comeback at the beginning of the new season, Rafa hit the court in Vina del Mar in February 2013, opting to embrace the South American Golden Swing and hoping to regain form and momentum as soon as possible on his beloved clay.

TENNIS ・ 16 HOURS AGO