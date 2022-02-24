ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

'Chlorophyll' Nike Air Trainer 1s Are Returning Soon

By Victor Deng
Sole Collector
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2020, Nike SB released their own interpretation of the “Chlorophyll” Air Trainer 1, but purists will also be glad to learn that the classic cross-trainer is returning in its original form soon. The upcoming retro...

solecollector.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1s Sell for a Total of $25.3 Million

After being up for auction on Sotheby’s for the last two weeks, bidding for the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Lows has officially closed. Just moments ago, the sale for all 200 pairs of the Damier-printed sneaker collab concluded, with almost every lot, besides a few men’s size 7.5 and 8 pairs, selling for above $100,000. The highest price that the sneaker sold for was $352,800 for a men’s size 5, and according to the auction house, this is the only size of the shoe to be produced. On the opposite end of the spectrum, the lowest price for the shoe sold for $75,600 in a men’s size 6.5.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas”

First rumored in late October 2021 and confirmed by NIKE, Inc. in December, the women’s Air Jordan 4 “Blank Canvas” has recently emerged via official images. As depicted in both initial mock-ups and early teasers, the upcoming sneakers opt for an unassuming “Sail” colorway across most of its upper and sole unit. Traditional nubuck and leather materials are abandoned in favor of a mostly-canvas construction, which couples with the off-white color palette to explain the Jordans‘ “Blank Canvas” moniker. While not associated with Aleali May, the sneakers’ build draws some comparison to the Los Angeles-based designer’s “Friends & Family” 4s inspired by her father’s military background. The latest women’s-exclusive, however, lends itself much more freely to any customization and wear-and-tear given its “Sail” ensemble. TPU eye-stays along the tongue, collar lining and parts of the midsole interrupt the titular tone with a lighter shade of off-white, but they’re trumped by blotches of red, blue and yellow hues that claim territory on the outsole.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jordan Brand Will Deliver the Air Jordan 1 High ‘Dark Marina Blue’ This Month

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 1 High is hitting shelves soon. Jordan Brand announced via the SNKRS launch calendar that Michael Jordan’s first signature basketball shoe will release in a new “Dark Marina Blue” colorway before month’s end. The latest iteration of the Air Jordan 1 High dons a classic two-tone color blocking with black working its way onto the base of the leather upper and is offset by dark marina blue hues on the overlay panels as...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tinker Hatfield
Person
John Mcenroe
Footwear News

Three Sold-Out Air Jordan Styles Are Restocking Soon

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Three sold-out Air Jordan styles will soon be available again when they restock on the Nike SNKRS app soon. The sportswear giant teased via its latest “This Week in SNKRS” series that a previously-released makeup of Michael Jordan’s popular Air Jordan 4, Air Jordan 5, and Air Jordan 13 signature basketball sneakers are restocking this week. Despite the teaser, the specific style for each iteration wasn’t revealed by the brand but sneaker leak...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Reveals a Trio of Air Force 1s for Its 2022 Black History Month Collection

For years, Nike has delivered an attention-capturing Black History Month collection. At the center of this year’s range is the iconic Air Force 1. Rather than drop one pair of sneakers this year, Nike has a trio of Air Force 1 Lows ready for release. The Nike Air Force 1 Low FM By You will arrive in three colorways that were designed by Black creators. The Air Force 1 Low FM By You is executed in materials with a translucent option that Nike explained transforms to reveal an intricate pattern and wear-away leather panels, which reveals colors inspired by the flags of Caribbean...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Griffey Max 1 “Wheat” Steps Into The Batter’s Box

Ken Griffey Jr.’s Nike Air Griffey Max 1 made quite a come-back for its 25th Anniversary treatment in 2021, returning in two original “Freshwater” concoctions as well as some special editions honoring the late great Jackie Robinson. With the Nike Griffeys back in the fold, the Swoosh is ready to round the bases once more with more releases in 2022, with this upcoming “Wheat” confirmed to drop in adult sizes.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nike Air#Nike Sb#Chlorophyll#Shanghaisole
Footwear News

Images of the Air Jordan 4 ‘Infrared’ Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. A new iteration of the acclaimed Air Jordan 4 is arriving soon. Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz has shared images of the Air Jordan 4 “Infrared, a new colorway of Michael Jordan’s fourth signature shoe that’s slated to hit shelves this spring. The forthcoming style features a two-tone color scheme with dark gray covering the majority of the nubuck upper before the look is broken up with a lighter shade on the mudguard. The makeup’s standout element is the vibrant...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

“Salmon” Flair And Rainbow Graphics Share The Next Kid’s Nike Air Max 90

In the first two months of 2022, the Nike Air Max 90 has emerged in handfuls of styles despite not celebrating a milestone anniversary of its own. And while it’s been employed by the Swoosh to commemorate 35 years of Air Max technology via the “XXXV” collection, Tinker Hatfield’s 32-year-old design is also donning fresh, in-line ensembles. Case in point?: A kid’s-exclusive “White/Salmon” outfit complete with rainbow graphics on the tongue.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Bold Red Animates This Nike Air Max 95’s Air Bubbles

In 1995, a young Sergio Lozano helped a growing sportswear company based in Beaverton, Oregon enter the next 27 years of its life by abandoning a familiar design language for something almost jarring. How? Enter: The Nike Air Max 95. Inspired by both human anatomy and the natural erosion that...
BEAVERTON, OR
sneakernews.com

Nike Modifies The Iconic Air Max Plus With Functional Carabiners

A year away from celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Nike Air Max Plus continues to boast a cult-like following. Ahead of summer, the silhouette has appeared in a clean “White” makeup complete with orange-to-navy gradient touches. Perhaps part of a larger Air Max collection, the newly-surfaced pair features...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
sneakernews.com

This Jordan MA2 Matches An Upcoming Air Jordan 1 Mid

Jordan Brand has a tough time introducing brand new offerings; few, if any, have come close to the success of the main line-up. And though the Jordan MA2 may eventually be pushed to the wayside as well, the runner refuses to go out lying down as it returns this year in a familiar colorway.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

This Kid’s Nike Air Max 97 Arrives With Jumbo Letter Patches

Currently celebrating its 25th birthday, the Nike Air Max 97 is expected to return in original colorways before the end of 2022. And while the Swoosh is surely occupied with getting all the details right on those retros, it’s also invested some energy in re-imagining Christian Tresser’s iconic design in new styles.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low Auditions For The Defining Moments Pack

It’s 2022 and Jordan Brand has yet to kick the habit of dressing up their new models in old, fan-favorite colorways. Here, the Air Jordan 11 CMFT Low steps up onto the stage, auditioning for the “Defining Moments Pack” in a make-up more than appropriate. Down to...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Nike Adds 3D Carabiner Swooshes to Upcoming Air Force 1 Lows

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Nike continues to reinvent the acclaimed Air Force 1 with the introduction of two new “Carabiner Swoosh” colorways coming soon. This week, product images of the Nike Air Force 1 Low “Carabiner Swoosh” have emerged, hinting at the shoe’s imminent drop. The latest version of the shoe dons a predominantly white or black leather upper and is equipped with a set of removable carabiners on both lateral sides, along with a black or blue leather Swoosh underneath. The utilitarian design continues...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

The Air Jordan 6 ‘University Blue’ Surprisingly Releases on SNKRS

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jordan Brand quietly released the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” yesterday and sizes for the latest style sold out quickly upon launch. For fans who missed out on acquiring a pair, sizes are available on the resale market. On StockX, the lowest asking price for the Air Jordan 6 “University Blue” at the time of publication is $350 for men’s sizes 7.5 and 8 and the highest bid is $$396 for a men’s...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Nike Air Trainer 1 SP “Coriander”

The Nike Air Trainer 1 celebrates its 35th anniversary throughout 2022. To celebrate, the Swoosh had tapped Travis Scott to bring newfound attention to the 1987 design, allowing him to rework Tinker Hatfield’s cross-functional sneaker under his “Cactus Jack” imprint. While La Flame’s relationship with the brand hasn’t been publicly discussed since the tragedy of Astroworld Festival 2021, NIKE, Inc. is moving forward with the model’s birthday.
SHOPPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy