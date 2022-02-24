ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Mariners, White Sox 2B Julio Cruz Dies at Age 67

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
SEATTLE (AP) — An original Seattle Mariners player from their inaugural season who later became a Spanish-language broadcaster for the franchise...

