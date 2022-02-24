Former Mariners, White Sox 2B Julio Cruz Dies at Age 67

Out of all the positions in the Yankees lineup, none is more currently interesting to me than first base. The team obviously needs a shortstop, while at this point in time, it seems likely that Aaron Hicks remains Plan A in center field. But first base? As far as first basemen go, Luke Voit isn’t exactly a bad option at the position. His 137 wRC+ since 2018 trails only Freddie Freeman and Max Muncy, and he ranks 16th among first basemen with 5.9 fWAR despite playing only 289 games in that time (everybody above him on the list except Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Pete Alonso have played between 400 and 550 games).

MLB ・ 18 HOURS AGO