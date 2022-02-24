ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Local Marine Conservation Artist’s Immersive New Exhibition

By Maggie Flecknoe
KIAH
KIAH
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35vdj3_0eO4I3FO00

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating Houston’s talent and diversity.

She’s joined by Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee LIVE in studio. The Indian-born artist is strongly influenced by marine life, drawing abundant inspiration from her experiences with scuba diving expeditions and with the ocean itself. Folmsbee is overloaded with ideas that she brings to life by showcasing them in multiple series. She has a new exhibition opening at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, “Calm Water Color Storm” and is sharing all of the details.

ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS

CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 Houston.

‘Houston Happens’ is locally sponsored programming that gives you, our viewer, what you need to know about Houston, including what to look forward to. Plus, anything from money saving tips to beauty, the best products for your now, food, refreshing drinks, and motivational guests.

Maggie also takes the show on the road Friday mornings. Want to have her LIVE at your location? Advertise on Houston Happens .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CW39 Houston.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KIAH

Houston Happens – Happy Go Texan Day! Celebrating LIVE with guests from BB’s Tex-Orleans, the Girl Scouts, Texas Star Grill Shop and more

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good morning! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating Go Texan Day! Join her LIVE for a special edition of Houston Happens. From the tastes and flavors of Texas, we have BB’s Tex-Orleans. Watch for the word of the day and your chance to win a gift card! And nothing says Go Texan Day like good ole Texas […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Founder of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream is LIVE with the ‘scoop’ on new Montrose location

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is “screaming” over her guest LIVE in studio, Ben Van Leeuwen, the founder of Van Leeuwen Ice Cream . He’s here as they get ready to open a third location in Houston! Watch for the “scoop”. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings you “Houston Happens” every weekday morning at 9:30am on CW39 […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Wellness Must Haves for 2022

HOUSTON (KIAH) CW39’s Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe talks with the Bourbon Blonde to find out about the wellness must haves to keep your home clean and your body lean in today’s segment. Wellness Must Haves for 2022 Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head is here today to share that must have product that brings wellness […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

‘Pawsitively’ great cause! The 9th Annual Wags & Whiskers Brunch

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Monday morning! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is starting your week off right! She has a doggone cute guest Lilly LIVE in studio to talk about the 9th Annual Wags & Whiskers Brunch benefiting Interfaith Ministries for Greater Houston’s Animeals program which provides free pet food and preventative vet care to seniors with pets in the Meals […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Art, TX
Houston, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Entertainment
Houston, TX
Sports
KIAH

Road Rules: What to do if someone is following you

HOUSTON – CW39 Houston and the Mokaram Law Firm wants to make sure that our viewers stay safe on the roads. In order to do so, there are some safe driving tips you can follow.  CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe is with Sgt. DaShana Cheek in the Vehicular Crimes Division of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.  […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Beauty Trends of 2022

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Lifestyle Expert Megan Thomas Head joins Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe to share the must have Beauty products for 2022. Marc Anthony Instantly Thick Marc Anthony Hair’s new for 2022 Instantly Thick + Biotin Collection which features a shampoo, conditioner, and styling cream! This collection was created for the thinnest, flattest hair, the lightweight […]
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Flecknoe
KIAH

Houston Happens: Two-year-old pays homage to bold women in Black History LIVE

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Wednesday morning! Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating Black History Month with the help of some fierce little girls, 2-year old Krissy and her 1-year old sister Kinsley. Their mom Crystal is a STEM educator and content creator. She started Mommy and Me: The Listers, a YouTube Channel featuring the toddlers learning […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

APPLY NOW: Video game dream job

HOUSTON (KIAH) What would be your video game dream job? Video games are entertaining 68% of the country, so Ziply Fiber wants to pay one lucky gamer to play on their dime.  They’re looking for one very passionate gamer to play 20 hours of video games in 48 hours – and be awarded $1,000 and […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

MUST SEE: Self-taught high schooler paints and draws professional athletes

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Instead of spending his time playing video games during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tyler Brown decided to create art. The Grand Oaks High School senior connected with an Australian artist on Instagram. They would FaceTime and Brown perfected his craft. Brown has since gone on to paint and sketch athletes. He even has met […]
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marine Conservation#Marine Life#Fine Art#Indian#Houston Happens#Nexstar Media Inc
KIAH

4-yr-old Charlotte ‘The Little Chef’ LIVE in studio serving up cuteness and cookies

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Good Thursday morning! Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is all about celebrating! And today’s show is full of just that. She may be little, but she is fierce, especially in the kitchen. 4-yr-old, Charlotte “The Little Chef” is LIVE in studio cooking up cuteness and Valentine’s cookies. ABOUT HOUSTON HAPPENS CW39 host Maggie Flecknoe brings […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston woman celebrates 106th birthday!

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is all about celebrating! And today she celebrated a local woman’s 106th birthday! Wilda Wilson received a surprise, yesterday, to celebrate her 106th birthday. Staff at Buckner Parkway Place, the Houston-area senior living community Wilson has resided at since 2004, treated the birthday girl to a morning of […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

Houston Happens Inside Scoop: Baybrook Mall gets ‘sweeter’ with debut of Australian Gelato Company

HOUSTON (KIAH) — With over 30 flavors to select from, consisting of vegan options, infused options, and traditional Texas favorites, Gelatissimo is making a huge mark in Houston. The Australian-based Gelato brand has been eyeing the Space City for some time, and officially launched at Baybrook Mall early January. Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe has the […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

102-yr-old WWII veteran asking for cards for his birthday

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Help make a 102-yr-old WWII veteran’s birthday wish come true! All that Joseph Bucko of Sansea, Massachusetts wants for his birthday are for people to send him cards. Oh and did we mention he’s about to turn 102 on March 20th. His daughter is hoping to receive 102 cards for his 102nd birthday. Anyone […]
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
KIAH

Harris Co. Public Library Launches Internet Connection Campaign

HOUSTON, Texas  (KIAH) – The Harris County Public Library is working with T-Mobile and Google to launch a community-wide internet connectivity campaign for Harris County residents who need online access called HCPL Connected. The program will provide 40,000 T-Mobile 5G MiFi hotspots with unlimited data on T-Mobile’s nationwide 5G network and 15,000 Chromebook laptop computers. Harris County […]
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
KIAH

Houston Traffic – Road Rules: Railroad crossing safety tips

HOUSTON (KIAH) – We have another Road Rule to share with you this morning brought to you you by the Mokaram Law Firm. CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe spoke with Sgt. Dashana Cheek, with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, for today’s Road Rule of the day.    She asked, “what safety precautions should we take at […]
KIAH

Action Packed Houston Happens LIVE at Monster Jam

HOUSTON (KIAH) Houston Happens host Maggie Flecknoe is live at Monster Jam Houston! You never know what will happen when Maggie starts revving up trucks. Monster Jam® is an action-packed motorsport with world-class athletes locked in intense competitions of speed and skill. Witness heated rivalries, high-flying stunts and fierce head-to-head battles for the Event Championship. […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

An Island Wedding Show at Moody Gardens

HOUSTON (KIAH) – You want your big day to be as unique as your love story. Galveston Island has the setting, flexibility and expertise to make your Big Day everything you have dreamed of.  Take care of all the details:  The dress, the flowers, invitations, the music, cake and the menu, the linens – there is so […]
HOUSTON, TX
KIAH

KIAH

Houston, TX
312
Followers
179
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

KIAH is your source for the latest Houston weather traffic and more.

 https://cw39.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy