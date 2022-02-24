Local Marine Conservation Artist’s Immersive New Exhibition

HOUSTON ( KIAH ) — Houston Happens host, Maggie Flecknoe is celebrating Houston’s talent and diversity.

She’s joined by Janavi Mahimtura Folmsbee LIVE in studio. The Indian-born artist is strongly influenced by marine life, drawing abundant inspiration from her experiences with scuba diving expeditions and with the ocean itself. Folmsbee is overloaded with ideas that she brings to life by showcasing them in multiple series. She has a new exhibition opening at Heidi Vaughan Fine Art, “Calm Water Color Storm” and is sharing all of the details.

