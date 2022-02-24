ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

File “snowmen at St. Andrews” as something we’ve never seen before

By Coleman Bentley
Golf Digest
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe United Kingdom is far from tropical. How many Open Championships have you seen with guys bundled up in sweaters in the dead of July? Case in point. It’s often cool, more often wet, but one thing it doesn’t see nearly as much as the cold-weather...

www.golfdigest.com

Comments / 1

