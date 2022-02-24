File “snowmen at St. Andrews” as something we’ve never seen before

Fellow gardeners, spring is inching closer! It’s about six weeks away, yet there remains a litany of things to do in the garden to get ready for its arrival. Our last frost is quickly approaching (March 10) and while it’s still wintertime, there are many types of plants that can be planted at this time of year. Early to mid-February is vegetable planting time for cool season crops. Keep in mind early planting assures a good harvest prior to the arrival of summer heat. February is also time to plant many types of shrubs and trees including roses, bare rooted fruit and nut trees, grapes, blueberries and blackberries. Hardy container-grown trees, shrubs and groundcovers can also be planted this month.

GARDENING ・ 13 DAYS AGO