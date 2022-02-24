Rangers vs Borussia Dortmund live stream: How to watch Europa League fixture online and on TV tonight

Rangers take a 4-2 lead into the second leg of their Europa League play-off against Borussia Dortmund .

Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side produced a spectacular performance in Dortmund a week ago, surging into a 3-0 lead before Jude Bellingham hit back for the hosts.

The Bundesliga side’s joy was short-lived, though, as a Dan-Axel Zagadou’s own goal staved off any threat of a comeback, even if Raphael Guerreiro did limit the damage late on.

The result has left Rangers with a firm advantage in what promises to be a stunning atmosphere at Ibrox, and they will be boosted further by the absence of Erling Haaland, who has not travelled due to a groin injury.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 8pm on Thursday 24 February at Ibrox.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 2, with coverage beginning at 7.15pm.

Team news

Rangers will be without Aaron Ramsey, while Ianis Hagi remains a long-term absentee.

Erling Haaland has not travelled to Glasgow as he recovers from a groin injury. Manuel Akanji, Dan-Axel Zagadou, Mateu Morey and Marcel Schmelzer will also all miss out.

Predicted line-ups

Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic; Lundstram, Jack, Aribo; Arfield, Morelos, Kent

Dortmund: Kobel; Can, Hummels, Pongracic; Hazard, Bellingham, Dahoud, Guerreiro; Brandt, Reus; Malen

Odds

Rangers - 16/5

Draw - 16/5

Dortmund - 8/11

Prediction

Dortmund should have the necessary quality and firepower to beat Rangers and overhaul the deficit, however, that will certainly be made more difficult by a charged atmosphere at Ibrox. It may require extra-time to split the two teams but, eventually, the Bundesliga side should still prevail. Rangers 1-3 Dortmund (1-4 aet).