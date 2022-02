We now have a few more details about the incident. A press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety says the incident started just after 8 AM this morning. Right now we can confirm law enforcement officers were called to a residence on Detroit Rd. in Pittsfield at 8:15 a.m. on Friday, February 25, 2022. Maine State Police along with officers and deputies from the Pittsfield PD and Somerset County SO are currently on scene dealing with a critical incident. The Clinton and Pittsfield Fire Departments are also there. Route 100 in Pittsfield is shut down at this time. There is no danger to the public.

PITTSFIELD, ME ・ 9 HOURS AGO