I have an Irish setter who I like to say is the best-looking member of my family. Everywhere she goes, people "oooh and ahhh" over her beautiful red coat and tell me that they haven't seen a dog like her in years. She's a novelty. A throwback. Something worth stopping and taking in for a second. And that's precisely how I'd describe the Lunya Restore Double Faced Pullover and Restore Double Faced Crew, which are so beautiful and versatile—with just enough of a nod to retro oversized hoodies—that everywhere I wear it, it gets loads of compliments. People want to stop and take it in and just oooh and ahhh at it for a second. I get it, and I do that myself before I put it on.

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO