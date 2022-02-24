ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okolie vs Cieslak time: When are the ring walks for this weekend’s fight?

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AujzM_0eO4CjpH00

WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie will put his title and undefeated record on the line in his hometown of London this Sunday.

The 29-year-old (17-0) will defend his belt against Polish contender Michal Cieslak (21-1) in a main-event bout at the O2 Arena, which is set to host 10,000 fans despite sustaining damage to its roof amid Storm Eunice last week.

The London crowd will also see Galal Yafai compete at professional level for the first time, following his gold-medal triumph for Team GB at last summer’s Tokyo Olympics.

Campbell Hatton, son of former world champion Ricky Hatton, will also be in action.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is it?

The fight will take place at London’s O2 Arena on Sunday 27 February.

The undercard is due to begin at 5pm GMT, with Okolie and Cieslak making their ring walks at approximately 9pm GMT.

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on subscription service DAZN in the UK.

DAZN is available for £7.99 per month .

Odds

Okolie – 1/10

Cieslak – 5/1

Draw – 25/1

Full card

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AhPrM_0eO4CjpH00

Lawrence Okolie vs Michal Cieslak (WBO world cruiserweight title)

Karim Guerfi vs Jordan Gill (European featherweight title)

Anthony Fowler vs Lukasz Maciec (middleweight)

Fabio Wardley vs Daniel Martz (heavyweight)

Galal Yafai vs Carlos Vado Bautista (flyweight)

Demsey McKean vs Ariel Esteban Bracamonte (heavyweight)

Campbell Hatton vs Joe Ducker (lightweight)

Cheavon Clarke vs Toni Visic (cruiserweight)

John Hedges vs Aleksander Nagolski (light heavyweight)

