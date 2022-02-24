ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gegard Mousasi hoping Bellator Dublin will kickstart busy 2022 as he eyes boxing match with UFC legend Anderson Silva

By Chisanga Malata
AFTER nearly two years of stopping and starting, Gegard Mousasi is hoping 2022 will bring him some much-needed consistency.

Like many of his fellow mixed martial artists, Bellator middleweight champion Mousasi saw his plans for the last 18 months fall victim to the pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YqMf5_0eO4CgB600
Inactivity has been the enemy of Gegard Mousasi over the last two years Credit: BELLATOR
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eMSaU_0eO4CgB600
The Dutchman hasn't been able to fight as often as he would've liked during the pandemic Credit: BELLATOR
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CR8ap_0eO4CgB600
And he's hoping to kick start a busy 2022 with a dominant win at Bellator 275 Credit: AP

But unfortunately for Mousasi, a lack of opponents has also contributed to him only fighting three times in the last 28 months.

And the mixed martial arts legend is hoping his return at Bellator 275 on Friday night will kick start a busy year.

He told SunSport: "The worst thing is I don't get many fights now.

"Covid has meant I fought once last year [2020] and this year one time.

"So hopefully this year. I can fight two times, if possible."

Although the world is close to returning to normal, Mousasi is all too aware that Covid could rear its ugly head at any moment and scupper his plans.

He added: "But the problem is that I could be fit and if somebody gets Covid, the fight gets cancelled and then it takes another six months. I don't know what they want from me."

Mousasi, 36, has a tentative plan in place if Bellator are unable to match his eagerness to compete.

He said: "Maybe a boxing fight. We were chasing Anderson Silva last year. That was a possibility with ShowTime.

"But I don't know, it's difficult to get anything done nowadays days.

"But first, my next title defence, and then maybe between a boxing fight to keep me busy until the next fight."

Should a venture into the boxing world fail to come to fruition, a return to light-heavyweight is also something Mousasi would entertain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z4adh_0eO4CgB600
Gegard Mousasi would like to test himself against Anderson Silva in a boxing match Credit: GETTY

"There have a lot of fights that I've lost where I've thought, 'OK, I could've won, I could've dominated better.'

"I feel like I'm still in my prime. I've just lost one fight in many fights. So I feel like I'm in my prime still.

"But there's a lot more that I can show and show people what I'm really capable of.

"Just to end my career by being satisfied. I don't want to go out and be like, 'I could've done and showed a lot more.'

"And the light-heavyweight belt, I think that's something that is going to really make a difference in how people are going to look back at what I've done in my career."

Standing in front of Mousasi on fight night will be undefeated middleweight Austin Vanderford, who punched his ticket to a title shot with a dominant victory over highly-touted Brit Fabian Edwards last May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMmvk_0eO4CgB600
Gegard Mousasi will defend his Bellator middleweight title against Austin Vanderford on Friday night Credit: BELLATOR

He said of The Gentlemen: "I've seen some of his fights. He's a typical wrestler.

"He takes you down and keeps you down and ground and pounds you. So there's no secret to what he's going to try and do to me."

Watch Bellator Dublin: Mousasi vs. Vanderford live on BBC Three from 10:30pm BST on Friday, February 25

