This should be an exciting Eastern Conference matchup tonight! It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Hawks-Bulls prediction and pick. This has the makings of being a very high-scoring affair. The Atlanta Hawks are (28-30) on the season and will take on the (38-21) Chicago Bulls. Atlanta is currently ninth in the East and the Bulls are second but own the same record as the first-place Miami Heat. This will be a battle between Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan who are two of the league’s best offensive players this season. The Bulls have won five straight and the Hawks have won their last two games.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO