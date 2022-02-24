ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Amir Khan has deadline to activate Kell Brook rematch and second fight CANNOT be ruled out, promoter reveals

By Jack Figg
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

AMIR KHAN has three weeks to invoke his right to a rematch with Kell Brook - meaning a second fight CANNOT be ruled out.

A rivalry almost two decades in the making was finally settled when Brook dominated Khan over six rounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qTBSL_0eO4CXBR00
Promoter Ben Shalom pictured with Kell Brook Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rXRP5_0eO4CXBR00
Amir Khan has a deadline to exercise his Kell Brook rematch clause Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

But the famously hard to negotiate fight included a rematch clause for the loser in their contract.

Brook's brutal win has left him in line for another handsome payday on British soil - so long as he is willing to risk an otherwise perfect swansong.

But promoter Ben Shalom revealed Sheffield ex-world welterweight champ Brook cannot look to decide a potential next fight until Khan makes a rematch decision.

He told SunSport: “I think [Brook] does [fight again]. But one curveball is that Amir Khan does have a rematch clause in his contract.

“A lot of people are not expecting him to activate that - us included - but at the same time, I’ve heard a lot, around the camp, the jet lag.

“Also perhaps him not taking Kell as seriously as he should have, a few memers coming out of their camp.

“They’ve got at least two or three weeks to activate that rematch clause.”

FREE BETS: GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS

Brook, 35, claimed Khan's biggest mistake was giving him half a year to prepare for the biggest fight of his career and get in top shape.

Meanwhile Khan, 35, only flew out to America in November to start his training camp under new coach Brian 'Bomac' McIntyre.

The 2004 Olympic silver medalist then returned home just over a week before judgement day at the Manchester Arena.

And Shalom revealed he has heard rumblings from Khan's camp which indicate a rematch still remains a possibility.

He said: “I don’t think [a rematch] can be [ruled out], just because it’s in his hands, it’s not in my hands, if he wants the rematch, he’s got the rematch.

“His pride is obviously extremely hurt and he feels like he didn’t give a good account of himself.

“Perhaps jet lagged, he only had a ten-week camp while Kell was training for six months.

“But I don’t know, he took a lot of punishment but never went down. I don’t know, it’s not in my hands, that’s the thing here.

It’s in his hands, it’s not in my hands, if he wants the rematch, he’s got the rematch.

“Amir’s going to have to make a decision and I don’t know what he’s going to do.”

Khan hinted at retirement following his bitter defeat, which would bring the end to a celebrated and historic career.

Shalom revealed the Bolton hero is feeling regretful with his pride dented following arguably his biggest loss.

But Khan will take a deserved break in Dubai, where he has a holiday home with wife Faryal, and let the dust settle.

Shalom added: “I spoke to him and Faryal more. Obviously, he’s gutted.

"His pride’s hurt, he’s upset, it’s not a great experience for him, it meant a lot to him this fight.

“That’s the big thing, his legacy on the biggest platform on the biggest stage in front of his home fans, he doesn’t feel like he performed how he should.

“He feels he underestimated Kell. But he’ll be fine. He’s gone to Dubai, he’s having some time out now and hopeful, he will recover.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KpNE6_0eO4CXBR00
Kell Brook beat Amir Khan in six rounds Credit: Richard Pelham / The Sun

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amir Khan
Person
Kell Brook
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn: Dillian Whyte will KO Tyson Fury

By Barry Holbrook: Eddie Hearn says Dillian Whyte will KO Tyson Fury when they meet in two months on April 23rd at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Dillian has the power and the stamina to knockout Fury, especially if Whyte comes into the match in the form he was in for his rematch last year against Alexander Povetkin. That version of Whyte will be a BIG problem for Fury.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Dmitry Bivol looking sharp training for Canelo fight on May 7th

By Dan Ambrose: Dmitry Bivol is looking in excellent shape training for his expected fight against Canelo Alvarez on DAZN on May 7th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Bivol (19-0, 11 KOs) will be defending his WBA light heavyweight title against the former four-division world champion Canelo (57-1-2, 39 KOs).
LAS VEGAS, NV
The US Sun

Who are Sally Kellerman’s children?

SALLY Kellerman was an American actress and singer for over 60 years. Kellerman is most known for her role as Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan in the hit film M*A*S*H. Kellerman had three children, Claire, Hannah, and Jack. All of Kellerman's children are adopted. Claire Kellerman. Claire is Kellerman's niece.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
332K+
Followers
9K+
Post
99M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy