Newcastle turn attention to ex-Man City star Jason Denayer after missing out on Sven Botman and Diego Carlos transfers

By Alex Smith
 1 day ago

NEWCASTLE are reportedly set to make a move for Lyon and Belgium centre-back Jason Denayer after failing to secure deals for Sven Botman and Diego Carlos in January.

The Magpies remain keen to bolster their squad further after splashing the cash on defensive reinforcements Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47AgXN_0eO4CHJ300
Newcastle are set to turn their interest to Lyon centre-back Jason Denayer after failing to land Sven Botman and Diego Carlos. Credit: Rex

Denayer has featured 17 times for Lyon this season, scoring three goals, but looks set to be a free agent this summer as his contract expires in July.

According to RMC Sport, talks have stalled with the French club and the 26-year-old wants a new challenge.

Signing a player so experienced, who has appeared 33 times for the Belgium national side, on a free transfer could be shrewd business.

Eddie Howe wanted to sign Lille’s Dutch Under-21 centre-back Sven Botman in a deal worth a possible £50million, however AC Milan remain in pole position to bring him in.

There was also rumours about Sevilla’s Diego Carlos arriving at St James’ Park in a big money deal but that never materialised either.

But with Newcastle looking increasingly likely to stay in the Premier League after a good run of form, big name players could be more tempted to join the Magpies.

Denayer may not be as highly rated as Botman and Carlos but he would upgrade the quality of Howe’s side.

However, he has controversially played for Newcastle’s big rivals Sunderland, in a spell on loan at the Black Cats in the 2016/17 season.

Newcastle face fellow Premier League strugglers Brentford this weekend.

IN THIS ARTICLE
