ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Josh Taylor relishing defending world titles in front of packed house

By Ronnie Esplin
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QYT01_0eO4CEes00

Josh Taylor will feel “more alive and more electric” when he steps out to a packed OVO Hydro Arena in Glasgow on Saturday night to take on challenger Jack Catterall.

The 31-year-old undisputed and unbeaten world champion from Prestonpans has not performed in front of a proper boxing crowd for well over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Taylor unified all four junior welterweight belts with a convincing decision over the previously undefeated Jose Ramirez in Las Vegas in May 2021 in front of a restricted attendance, and in September 2020 he beat Apinun Khongsong behind closed doors at the York Hall, London.

Previous to that was a victory over Regis Prograis at the O2 Arena in London in October 2019  and this weekend he fights in front of home fans for the first time in almost three years against 28-year-old Englishman Catterall.

And the Scotsman is relishing the prospect of an enthusiastic support at the Glasgow venue, whose capacity is around 14,000, and which is all but sold out.

Taylor told the PA news agency: “I will be more fired up, more alive and more electric, more butterflies in the stomach, that little bit of nerves that you need to keep you on your toes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DyELW_0eO4CEes00

“It hasn’t really been like that in the last couple of years because I haven’t been fighting in front of anybody. I boxed in the York Hall and defended my title, mandatory and it was really hard to get up for it.

“There was about 20 people in the hall, officials, paramedics and boxers fighting in the show and that was it.

“My belts were still on the line but walking out for the ring entrance,  it didn’t feel like a fight, it felt like a televised sparring match and it was hard to get up for it.

“The same with the fight in Vegas, it was hard to get up for it but at the same time it was quite easy because it was my big shot.

“Having this buzz of this arena, it keeps me alive and I can’t wait.”

Having this buzz of this arena, it keeps me alive and I can't wait.

Josh Taylor

Taylor, whose record is 18-0-0, had plenty to say to Catterall, also unbeaten with a record of 26-0-0, as the two boxers faced off for the cameras following a media conference in the SEC in Glasgow.

The Scot said: “I was saying I was hoping he is ready for the fight on Saturday, that I can’t see a way he beats me.

“I was asking how he was going to beat me, obviously he is not going to say but I know the tactics he is going to bring on and it is not going to be enough.

“I know he is nervous, he is obviously trying to match what I was saying but I know he is nervous.

“There are four belts up for grabs but they are staying here in Scotland. There is absolutely no way they are going anywhere.”

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Former 130-pound contender Zolani Marali, 44, Shot Dead in Johannesburg

Zolani Marali, a former lightweight contender from South Africa, was found dead in his Johannesburg apartment on Friday night, according to local South African news outlets. According to TimesLIVE, the speculation on the ground is that Marali’s death was the result of a hit job and that “those who knew him well believe this was not a random act of violence.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
BoxingNews24.com

Regis Prograis picks Josh Taylor to defeat Jack Catterall

By Charles Brun: Former WBA light welterweight champion Regis Prograis is picking undisputed 140-lb champion Josh Taylor to defeat his WBO mandatory challenger Jack Catterall this Saturday night at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. Like many, Prograis says he doesn’t know much about the #1 ranked WBO contender Catterall...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Catterall
Person
Regis Prograis
BoxingNews24.com

Josh Taylor vs. Jack Catterall ESPN+ Weigh In Results

All the boxers’ featuring on tomorrow’s show headlined by Josh Taylor’s Unified World Super-Lightweight Championship title defence against Jack Catterall at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, exclusively live on Sky Sports, officially weighed in today. Please the weights and running order for tomorrow night. Josh Taylor vs....
COMBAT SPORTS
411mania.com

AEW Reportedly Signing Another Top Free Agent

A new report states that AEW is adding another big free agent to their roster. Fightful Select reports that Shane “Swerve” Strickland, aka Swerve Scott and Sw3rve The Realest, is signing onto the company. The site reports that many in AEW have been operating under the assumption that Strickland was signing onto the company since January, and that the deal is in effect starting the first week of March.
WWE
Boxing Scene

Josh Taylor: Catterall Will Suffer a Long, Painful Methodical Beatdown!

The fists did not start flying, but there were fireworks between undisputed junior welterweight world champion Josh Taylor and top contender Jack Catterall. Taylor and Catterall will lock horns for all the belts Saturday evening at OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, a short drive from Taylor's hometown of Prestonpans. In...
COMBAT SPORTS
Telegraph

How Eve Muirhead and her gold-winning team saved Britain's Winter Olympics, and made curling cool

It was not until she turned into her street in Pitlochry on Tuesday evening that Eve Muirhead was finally struck by the scale of what she had achieved. It had been a long haul back from the Beijing Winter Olympics, where she had skipped the GB curling team to a gold medal. She had barely stood on the podium before she was called to the Bird’s Nest Stadium to take part in the closing ceremony.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Prestonpans#Englishman#Scotsman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

‘The pressure eats you up inside’: Reece Prescod eyes redemption after disqualification at Tokyo Olympics

Reece Prescod was living the dream. At least he thought he was while anxiously waiting in the blocks at the Tokyo Olympics. Prescod was less than 10 seconds away from a place in the men’s 100m final when a shock false start led to his disqualification and one of the loneliest walks in sport.Acknowledging how he had become agitated and desperate to seize the moment, the European silver medalist decided to embrace the cruel lesson and resist the temptation to direct the blame elsewhere. Instead, the Great Britain sprinter hopes to harness his out of body experience throughout an intense...
SPORTS
The Independent

Dan Biggar calls for the spirit of 2015 as Wales target Twickenham success

Dan Biggar believes Wales will need to replicate their “roll the sleeves up job” of a famous World Cup win seven years ago when they target Guinness Six Nations success against England.That 2015 triumph at Twickenham remains the last time England were toppled on home soil by their fierce rivals.It was an against-the-odds victory as Wales wiped out a 10-point deficit to win 28-25 despite losing injured trio Liam Williams, Scott Williams and Hallam Amos, and ending the game with scrum-half Lloyd Williams as an emergency wing.Biggar, among four starting XV survivors going back for more on Saturday, kicked 23...
RUGBY
FitnessVolt.com

‘Iranian Hulk’ Sajad Gharibi And Martyn Ford Trade Body Blows During Their First Staredown

The excitement around the boxing match between Iranian Hulk Sajad Gharibi and bodybuilder Martyn Ford went to a different level when the two faced off for the first time. Ford and Gharibi have exchanged barbs on social media for the past several months and the rivalry quickly turned into a bitter affair. Recently, when the duo shared the stage for their first staredown it went exactly as it was expected. Sajad Gharibi and Martyn Ford came to blows on stage and had to be separated to precipitate the situation.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

John Landy, pursuer of Bannister's 4-minute mile, dies at 91

John Landy, an Australian runner who dueled with Roger Bannister to be the first person to run a four-minute mile, has died. He was 91.Landy's family on Saturday said the former athlete, who also became governor of Australia's Victoria state, had died at his home in Castlemaine after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.“Dad passed away peacefully on Thursday surrounded by what he loved most: his family and the Australian bush,” Landy’s son Matthew Landy said. “We are going to really miss him. He was not only a wonderful husband, but a wonderful father and he lived a wonderful life.”Landy...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Commonwealth Games: Esports could feature in 2030 if Hamilton, Canada win bid

Esports are set to be a part of the 2030 Commonwealth Games if Canadian favourite Hamilton wins the bid to host what will be the event's centenary. The Birmingham 2022 Games will pilot esports alongside the event this year. Commonwealth Games Federation chief Katie Sadleir said it could be a...
FIFA
The Independent

Saul Alvarez to step up to light-heavyweight to fight Dmitry Bivol

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez is to move up to light-heavyweight to fight WBA champion Dmitry Bivol in Las Vegas on May 7.Alvarez’s most recent bout saw him defeat Caleb Plant in November to become the first undisputed world super-middleweight champion.The 31-year-old Mexican (57-1-2, 30 KOs) added the IBF belt to the WBA, WBC, WBO crowns he had claimed via victories over British pair Callum Smith and Billy Joe Saunders.🇲🇽 ¡Es oficial! #CaneloBivol Pelearé este próximo 07 de mayo contra Dmitry Bivol por el Campeonato Mundial de la WBA Semicompleto en las 175 lb. Próximamente confirmaremos la sede. 🇺🇸 It's happening! #CaneloBivolI...
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

521K+
Followers
176K+
Post
244M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy