Gas Watch: Austin area pump prices flat this week as Russia-Ukraine tensions boil over

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- Gas prices across the Austin area remained flat in this week's AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch, though the developing situation in Ukraine is likely to weigh on prices over the next few days.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel in the Austin-San Marcos metro was $3.16 this week, unchanged from last week and 81 cents higher than this time last year.

Across the state, drivers are paying an average of $3.21 a gallon this week, down one cent from last week and 83 cents higher than last year. Nationwide, the average jumped up two cents this week to $3.54 a gallon, which is 88 cents higher than last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $3.43 per gallon, while drivers in Amarillo are paying the least at $3.06 per gallon.

Recent developments in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine have future oil prices soaring to around $100 a barrel – the highest since 2014. For the first time in six weeks, the statewide gas price average for Texas did not increase week-to-week. However, Texans are paying 35% more for gas than this time last year and the highest retail gas prices across the Lone Star State in more than seven years. Market analysts suggest prices will trend upward especially as demand increases going into the spring travel season.

“The upward momentum from pump prices may have paused for a moment, but don’t expect the slowdown to become a trend as crude oil prices continue to rise amid geopolitical and supply chain issues,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster.

Despite the increase, Texas drivers continue to one of the country's lowest averages, just one cent higher than Arkansas' $3.20 per gallon. California continues to see the country's highest prices at $4.75 a gallon.