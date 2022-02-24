‘We must all ensure that freedom and democracy prevail’: Nicola Sturgeon on Russian invasion

Vladimir Putin must “feel the wrath of the democratic world” after Russia mounted a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine , Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The Scottish First Minister said the Russian military action means Ukraine’s “very existence as an independent democracy was now under attack”.

She made clear she condemns “in the strongest possible terms, the unprovoked, imperialist aggression of Vladimir Putin”.

Ms Sturgeon had earlier tweeted that the Russian president must face the “severest consequences” for his “unprovoked aggression” in Ukraine after explosions rocked its capital Kyiv and other cities on Thursday morning.

