It's no secret that the primary needs for the Chicago Bears heading into the 2022 NFL draft are on offensive line and at wide receiver. The Bears are particularly needy when it comes to interior offensive linemen, and they have a definite need at center. While undrafted free agent Sam Mustipher has been a hard worker and solid depth piece, he has not shown he can be a starting center in this league. Whether the Bears will look to the draft or free agency to address the position remains to be seen, but some exciting young prospects are entering the league this year, led by former Iowa center Tyler Linderbaum.

NFL ・ 7 HOURS AGO