Tracee Ellis Ross Is Vibrant In Pink On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

By Marsha Badger
HelloBeautiful
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jO247_0eO4Bh6200

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00fhsd_0eO4Bh6200

Source: NBC / Getty

Actress, comedian, hair care guru and style connoisseur, Tracee Ellis Ross paid a bright, stylish visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon .

The Black-ish actress sashayed onto the set clad in a bright pink Preen by Thornton Bregazz pre fall 22 dress, with cutout detailing on the chest and elbow area. She completed the look with a pair of hot pink Versace platform shoes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00bmB3_0eO4Bh6200

Source: NBC / Getty

Ross always brings the fashion, and it almost always goes hand in hand with a good laugh. The funny gal flexed her singing chops with Jimmy Fallon as they sang Time of My Life by Bill Medley and Jennifer Warnes as a Real Housewives tagline.

Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Ross and her Black-ish family are in their final season. The show, which covers fundamental life topics in a light and comedic way, made its series debut in 2014. She brings her flair for fashion to her character Rainbow, a mother to four quirky, inquisitive children. While we’ll miss Bow’s fun hairstyles and stylish ensembles on television, the 49-year-old actress will keep us entertained during red carpet season and of course, via her Instagram page.

I’m obsessed with this look. From the bright colors to the matching eye shadow, Ross can do no wrong – and here’s your proof. What do you think? Are you loving her look?

DON’T MiSS…

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Fashionable Solo Trips Teach Us A Thing Or Two About Dating Yourself

Tracee Ellis Ross To Be Honored As ‘The Fashion Icon of 2020’ At The E! People’s Choice Awards

Tracee Ellis Ross’ Latest Harper’s Bazaar Photoshoot Will Leave You Speechless

IN THIS ARTICLE
bravotv.com

Meet Andy Cohen's "Perfect Valentine"

Andy Cohen is showing love to a special someone in his life. The Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen host recently took to Instagram to pay tribute to one of his dearest friends on Valentine's Day. "The perfect Valentine! [Sarah Jessica Parker] on WWHL tonight!" Andy wrote in the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michelle Obama looks so much like daughter Malia in remarkable throwback photo

Michelle Obama has shared a gorgeous throwback picture from 1991 - and she looks so much like her eldest daughter Malia in the snap. "I was just Michelle Robinson, an assistant to Mayor Daley at City Hall," Michelle shared of the picture, taken by Antonio Dickey, a Black photographer whom Michelle is celebrating as part of Black History Month.
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Celebrity Big Brother' Host Julie Chen Might Have Just Revealed the Season 3 Winner

Season 3 of Celebrity Big Brother has just begun but host Julie Chen has already hinted at who she thinks will take home the $250,000 cash prize. Since the third installment premiered on February 2, folks have been tuning in to CBS several nights a week to watch the 11 new houseguests. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Julie opened up about the new season, the 11 new celebrity houseguests and who she thinks will take home the grand prize. "Out of this group, who is your preseason pick to win the game?" the outlet asked the CBB host.
TV SHOWS
Bossip

Nope, Not NeNe! Cynthia Bailey, Lamar Odom & Other Celebs Join The Cast Of ‘Celebrity Big Brother’

The confirmed Celebrity Big Brother season 3 cast consists of former Real Housewife of Atlanta/ NeNe's former bestie Cynthia Bailey, Lamar Odom, ‘NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick, Diff’rent Strokes star Todd Bridges, comedian Chris Kattan, figure skater Mirai Nagasu, singer and dancer Todrick Hall, former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp, model and reality star Shanna Moakler, former UFC champ Miesha Tate and Queer Eye star Carson Kressley.
TV & VIDEOS
HelloBeautiful

HelloBeautiful

