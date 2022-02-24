USD 5.42 bn growth in Silicone Adhesives and Sealants |Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Aircraft Engine Compressor Market by Application (Commercial and business aircraft and Military aircraft) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. 38% of the market's growth will originate from Europe during the forecast period. UK, Germany, and France are the key markets for aircraft engine compressors in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in North America and MEA. Europe is a major market in the aircraft industry, with considerable production of aircraft engines, civil aircraft, military aircraft, helicopters, and aircraft components. The aircraft manufacturing industry in Europe is concentrated in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Poland, and Sweden. With the presence of major aircraft manufacturers, such as Airbus, the region is witnessing a high demand for aircraft. Airbus has various sites in Europe, which are located in France, Germany, Spain, and the UK. Europe also has well-established domestic airport connectivity, which contributed to the demand for aircraft in 2018.

