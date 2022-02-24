ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

A Jury Is Set To Deliberate In Trial Against Smoke Dawg's Suspected Killer

By Brianna Lawson
hotnewhiphop.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmost four years after the death of rapper, Smoke Dawg, and his brand manager, a jury will begin deliberating in the trial against suspected murderer Abdulkadir Handule. The two men were gunned down outside of a nightclub in their hometown, Toronto. Per The Star, the prosecution and defense delivered...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Florida seeks death penalty for church music director accused of killing his wife and two adult children

Florida is seeking the death penalty for a church music director who allegedly shot dead his wife and two adult children in a “cold, calculated, and premeditated manner” before calling 911 and confessing to the crimes.State prosecutors notified William Broyles that they plan to seek the death penalty if he is convicted of the first-degree murders of his family, according to a court document filed on 26 January.The notice of intent listed three aggravating factors including that the capital felonies were “homicides and all were committed in a cold, calculated, and premeditated manner without any pretense of moral or legal...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Smoke Dawg
Person
Saint Peter
Club 93.7

Prosecutors Request Photos of YNW Melly’s Tattoos to Prove ‘Gang Affiliation’ While Seeking Death Penalty in Murder Case

The newest development in YNW Melly's double-homicide case has prosecutors seeking photographs of the rapper's tattoos to prove his gang affiliations. According to court documents obtained by XXL on Wednesday (Feb. 9), dated for Tuesday (Feb. 8), the State of Florida is pushing for Judge Andrew Siegel—who is presiding over YNW Melly's case in connection to the Oct. 26, 2018 murders of his two associates, YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser—to order that photos be taken of Melly to "document the gang affiliated tattoos" on his body.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC Philadelphia

Modeling Agent Linked to Jeffrey Epstein Found Dead in Prison Cell

PARIS — A French modeling agent linked to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his prison cell on Saturday, the Paris prosecutor's office told NBC News. It appeared that Jean-Luc Brunel, 75, “died by suicide because he was discovered dead from hanging himself with his sheets,” they said in a telephone call.
PARIS, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Cctv#Superior Court
Oxygen

After Years On The Run, California Multi-Millionaire Sentenced For Murdering His Wife

A California multi-millionaire, who was a fugitive from justice for seven years, was sentenced to 15 years to life on Wednesday for the 2012 murder of his his wife. Peter Chadwick, 54, pleaded guilty to the second degree murder of his wife, Quee Chin Loo Chadwick, known as Q.C. U.S. Marshals said in a press release that Chadwick strangled his wife during a dispute regarding a possible divorce and related financial matters and then disposed of her body in a dumpster. She was found eight days later.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hotnewhiphop.com

JT Calls Out Kim Potter's 2 Year Prison Sentence

After Kim Potter was sentenced to just two years in prison for the death of Daunte Wright, City Girls’ JT weighed in on Potter’s sentence on Instagram. Kim Potter, a former Minnesota police officer, drew her gun instead of taser and fatally killed Daunte Wright. At the time, Wright was pulled over by police for an expired tag and illegal air freshener. During the stop, officers learned Wright had an outstanding warrant and attempted to arrest him. Wright resisted arrest and tried to drive off. A video of the incident shows Potter repeatedly yelling “taser” before shooting Wright with her handgun. Potter immediately resigned following the incident.
MINNESOTA STATE
Miami Herald

Ex-Air Force sergeant pleads guilty to killing federal guard

A former U.S. Air Force staff sergeant and alleged member of the “boogaloo” extremist movement pleaded guilty Friday in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in the San Francisco Bay Area amid large 2020 protests against police brutality. Steven Carrillo, 33, originally pleaded not guilty in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Post

Ahmaud Arbery’s family is in pain. But a judge should not have rejected his killers’ plea deal.

Steven Wright, a clinical associate professor at the University of Wisconsin at Madison, teaches criminal appellate law and creative writing. The fate of Ahmaud Arbery’s murderers, whose federal hate-crimes trial began on Monday, took an unexpectedly dark turn last week when a federal judge rejected a plea deal reached with prosecutors. Under the deal, two of Arbery’s three killers were to accept responsibility for federal hate crimes; at least one had confirmed he would publicly admit race had motivated the murder. In exchange, the two men would serve the next 30 years in federal custody. The plea deal fell apart largely because the Arbery family objected.
GEORGIA STATE
Oxygen

1972 Triple Murder Solved After 81-Year-Old Inmate Confesses To Killing The Family

An inmate in Georgia has confessed to his role in a brutal triple slaying in North Carolina, according to authorities. Billy Wayne Davis, 81, is the only surviving perpetrator in a family’s brutal murder, according to a statement emailed to Oxygen.com from the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office. Davis’s interviews helped authorities identify him as one of four people who allegedly carried out a “hired hit” against the Durham family in the Blue Ridge Mountains 50 years ago.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Alleged Capitol Rioter Brags About IQ Before Asking Judge if He Can Fight Prison Guards

An alleged Capitol rioter boasted about his IQ in court Thursday before immediately undermining his point by asking a judge for permission to fight his prison guards, according to a report from the courthouse. Josiah Kenyon, 34, is accused of storming the Capitol while dressed as Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas and assaulting police officers with a table leg that had a nail sticking out of it. According to Politico’s Kyle Cheney, Kenyon appeared in court Thursday and indicated to the judge that he wanted to say something. Judge Carl Nichols reportedly advised Kenyon to run his statement by his attorney first, but Kenyon responded: “I have a high enough IQ range to not screw up there, boss.” According to Cheney, Kenyon then said he wanted the judge to acknowledge that was allowed to defend himself if he was assaulted by prison guards. Nichols reportedly refused to rule one way or the other, to which Kenyon is said to have replied: “Okey-doke.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Hitman who murdered reality TV star’s brother in gang war jailed for life

A Swedish hitman who murdered a reality television star’s brother in a tit-for-tat gang war has been handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 35 years.Flamur Beqiri, 36, was shot dead on the doorstep of his £1.7 million home in Battersea, south-west London, in front of his screaming wife as she shielded their two-year-old son on Christmas Eve in 2019.Mr Beqiri, the brother of The Real Housewives Of Cheshire star Misse Beqiri, was a kingpin in an international drugs gang and was targeted as part of a feud with a rival organised crime group.Anis Hemissi, 24, a professional...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Iranian prisoner, 55, dies of a heart attack after he is told he no longer faces the death penalty for murder he committed 18 years earlier because victim’s relatives forgave him

A 55-year-old Iranian convict has suffered a fatal heart attack after hearing that he would no longer face the death penalty for a murder he committed 18 years ago. According to the state-run Iranian newspaper Hamshahri, the man, identified only by his first name Akbar, was detained along with four others by the authorities for premeditated murder.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy