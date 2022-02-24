ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United v Watford: Who makes your Reds XI?

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United face Watford in the Premier League this weekend after grabbing a late equaliser...

BBC

Peterborough v Man City: Who makes your City XI?

Manchester City travel to Peterborough in the fifth round of the FA Cup as they look to keep their hopes of a treble alive. Pep Guardiola has called on his City side to score more goals after they beat Everton 1-0 on Saturday. Who will you choose to help get...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Profligate Manchester United left frustrated by goalless draw with Watford

It may still be the case that Manchester United have only lost once since the 4-1 defeat at Vicarage Road which led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s sacking last November and Ralf Rangnick’s subsequent appointment on an interim basis, but draws like this are slowly eroding hope of playing in next season’s Champions League.Solskjaer’s conquerors Watford, under new management themselves, will celebrate this goalless draw at Old Trafford as one of the highlights of their season, even if the point does little to help Roy Hodgson’s side in their battle against the drop. For United, it was yet another afternoon...
PREMIER LEAGUE

