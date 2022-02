Password manager 1Password has rolled out a new update this week making it easier for users of the Phantom digital wallet to manage cryptocurrencies, tokens, and NFTs built on the Solana blockchain. 1Password is currently working on a number of partnerships and this is the first of a new generation to make it easier for “everyone, regardless of their technological proficiency, to protect everything that’s important to them” explains today’s press. Phantom is a free digital wallet you can use to manage crypto currencies and other digital assets using the new iPhone app directly from your browser.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO