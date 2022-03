This car is possibly one of the last muscle cars to keep its cool in the 1970s and we love it!. Pontiac was possibly the only brand to keep the distinctly American idea of a GM muscle car alive through the oil crisis of the1970s. When everyone else was doing the ugly compact luxury car trend, Pontiac was still putting out models like the Firebird and GTO. These vehicles were still just as beautiful as in the 1960s and still boasted style despite increasing safety regulations. One such model that kept the Pontiac brand in the performance car business was the Pontiac LeMans. While this car is one of those great American muscle cars, this is far from an ordinary Le Mans. Instead, this is a Can-Am Sports Coupe model, making it a relatively rare option while also providing more style and performance.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO