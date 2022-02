By the end of the coming weekend, it is possible the Eastern Washington men’s basketball team could be locked into sixth place in the Big Sky Conference standings. That would lock them out of a first-round bye in the Big Sky Tournament two weeks from now. But there is still a chance for the Eagles (14-13 overall, 8-8 Big Sky) to sneak into the fifth seed, and to do so they almost certainly need to win their final four-regular season games – starting at Northern Colorado on Thursday.

