ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Hurricanes' Tony DeAngelo: Facing lengthy absence

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

DeAngelo (abdomen) will be sidelined for "a month or so," Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports....

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Seahawks trade Russell Wilson, new HC Mike McDaniel brings wide-zone offense to Miami

To this point, I have explored trades of Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers -- both of which I now believe have slim to no chance of happening -- but I believe this is the first thought exercise to include a Russell Wilson trade. There seems to be more substance to a potential Wilson trade right now, so how would that alter the first round? We explore that scenario in addition to the strategies of teams with multiple first-round selections.
NFL
The Hockey Writers

4 Takeaways From the Devils’ Impressive 6-1 Victory Over the Penguins – 02/24/22

The New Jersey Devils could not have asked for a better performance after their eight-day break. The players recently held a players-only meeting to discuss where they are at and how they want to finish the season, and it seems that the message was received as they beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-1.
NHL
WNCT

Hurricanes’ DeAngelo has midsection injury, could miss month

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said defenseman Tony DeAngelo could miss a month due to an injury. Brind’Amour didn’t specify the nature of the injury Thursday, saying only that he “did something in his midsection.” “It’s going to need time to heal,” Brind’Amour said, calling the injury “long-term.” DeAngelo, who left […]
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Tony Deangelo
NESN

Carolina Hurricanes Defensemen Tony DeAngelo is Expected to Miss a Month

The Raleigh News & Observer’s Chip Alexander reports that Carolina Hurricanes defensemen Tony DeAngelo is expected to miss a month. DeAngelo left and didn’t return in Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Flyers due to an injury to his midsection according to Coach Rod Brind’Amour. DeAngelo is...
NHL
The Spun

Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star

With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Friday

Marchessault (illness) will not play Friday against Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault is reportedly dealing with the flu, which could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Avalanche as well. The veteran winger has 20 goals and 35 points through 46 games on the year. Michael Amadio is expected to suit up for Friday's game.
NHL
NHL

DeAngelo, Smith To Miss Time Due To Injuries

Two players that were not with the team for today's skate were Tony DeAngelo and Brendan Smith, both of whom will miss a chunk of time per Head Coach Rod Brind'Amour. DeAngelo, who leads all Carolina defensemen with his 40 points in 43 games, will miss "about a month" per Brind'Amour. The first-year Cane left Monday's win over Philadelphia just four minutes into the second period after letting go a slap shot from the blue line just seconds into his shift. He would not return and today the reigning Jack Adams Award winner said that it was an injury to his midsection that will now cause him to be out of the lineup until approximately March 24. Describing it as "long-term", Brind'Amour said that DeAngelo had experienced some discomfort before the shot attempt, then that was what "pushed it over the edge".
HOCKEY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins to start goaltender Tristan Jarry against Devils

The Pittsburgh Penguins are slated to start goaltender Tristan Jarry against the New Jersey Devils for Thursday’s game at PPG Paints Arena. Coach Mike Sullivan announced Jarry’s status Thursday morning. Jarry has appeared in 41 games this season — third-most in the NHL — and has a 25-10-6...
NHL
FOX Sports

Top scorers square off in Toronto-Minnesota matchup

Minnesota Wild (31-14-3, second in the Central) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (32-14-4, third in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Two of the NHL's top scorers, Auston Matthews and Kirill Kaprizov, meet when Toronto and Minnesota square off. Matthews ranks sixth in the NHL with 62 points and Kaprizov is eighth in the league with 62 points.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Starting again Friday

Berube will start Friday's game in Carolina, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Berube knocked off the high-flying (and heavily favored) Panthers on Thursday, turning aside 39 of 42 shots in a 6-3 win. He's being rewarded for his efforts with an equally daunting matchup less than 24 hours later, as the Hurricanes are 17-4-2 at home and have averaged 3.50 goals for this season.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Continues success against Capitals

Zibanejad contributed a goal, an assist and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Capitals. Zibanejad plays some of his best hockey against Washington, with 10 goals in 12 games against the Metropolitan Division rivals over the past three seasons. His goal in this one was a 100 mile per hour blast that found its way through Ilya Samsonov to open the scoring. Zibanejad added an assist on Chris Kreider's third-period tally for the center's 53rd point in 51 games.
NHL
WVNews

Devils rap Penguins, 6-1, despite Malkin goal

PITTSBURGH — Jesper Bratt scored twice in the first six minutes, rookie Nico Daws made 37 saves and last-place New Jersey routed Pittsburgh, 6-1. Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson and Nico Hischier also scored. The Devils won for the third time in 12 games. Evgeni Malkin scored for...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy