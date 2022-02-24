ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Jennifer Lawrence has given birth to her first child

Lebanon-Express
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJennifer Lawrence has officially joined the celebrity...

lebanon-express.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Cooke Maroney: 5 Things To Know About Jennifer Lawrence’s Husband Amid Their Baby News

Cooke Maroney is more than just Jennifer Lawrence’s husband — he’s now also the father of her baby. Want to know more? Here’s his interesting background. Cooke Maroney, 37, and actress Jennifer Lawrence, 31, have welcomed their first baby together, and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them. So who exactly is Cooke Maroney? Well, unlike his wife’s high-profile IMDb page, Cooke is much more low-key…to most of the public. He’s not a director like JLaw’s most ex (Mother! director Darren Aronofsky), or an actor/musician like the other exes (The Favourite star Nicholas Hoult and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin). Still, Cooke has his own impressive street credibility.
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Jennifer Lawrence May Have Already Had Her Baby

It looks like some congratulations might be in store for Jennifer Lawrence after reports that she and husband Cooke Maroney have welcomed their first child together. According to public records obtained by TMZ, it appears that the Oscar-winning actress has recently given birth at some point, somewhere in Los Angeles County. They could not confirm the baby's name, exact birth date or really any other piece of relevant info other than the fact that a birth did take place, but hey, at least it's something.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Brad Pitt Shock: Ad Astra Actor Flew To Hawaii To Be With Jennifer Aniston? Angelina Jolie’s Ex-Husband Allegedly Knew Friends Star Was Lonely

Brad Pitt allegedly surprised Jennifer Aniston on her 53rd birthday. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still being linked to each other even if they’ve been divorced for years. In fact, their loyal fans are still hoping for the exes to get back together even though they now lead separate lives. So, when Aniston celebrated her 53rd birthday this month, it was not surprising for her fans to wish that she spent her special day with Pitt.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cooke Maroney
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
SheKnows

Brad Pitt Has Reportedly Been Dating This Singer 'Under the Radar' For Months

We may or may not have a new couple alert on our hands. Despite past reports that Brad Pitt was having a tough time on the dating scene, the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood… Oscar winner has reportedly been off the market for a number of months. The latest rumor circulating around is that Pitt and Swedish singer Lykke Li are dating. How exactly did this happen? Let’s get into it. According to a source who spoke with The Sun, Pitt and Lykke Li (born Li Lykke Timotej Zachrisson) started dating sometime in the middle of last year. The Sun also...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Adele’s Ex-Husband Simon Konecki Shows Off Weight Loss In 1st Photos Since Divorce

Adele’s former hubby, Simon Konecki, looked slimmer in the first photos of him since the pair finalized their divorce in March 2021. Paparazzi have caught Simon Konecki, 47, for the first time since he and Adele, 33, finalized their divorce nearly 1 year ago. The charity entrepreneur, as seen in photos HERE, was spotted in Beverly Hills, California on Wednesday (Feb. 9). Simon looked much slimmer than he did during his marriage to the “Hello” singer, who also dropped weight after they split. He was dressed super casually in a blue “Waves Not Graves” T-shirt and gray sweatpants, and he also sported a hat and protective blue face mask.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Life and Style Weekly

Duchess Kate Reveals She Told Prince William ‘Let’s Have Another’ Child and Admits She Feels ‘Broody’

Duchess Kate dropped a huge bombshell about possibly having baby No. 4 with husband Prince William. The royal couple share children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, but the Duchess of Cambridge claimed she was feeling rather “broody” to a group of reporters in Denmark on February 22. So, fans are curious about whether or not she and the Duke of Cambridge are planning to grow their family and — more importantly — what she meant by the term “broody.”
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Shock: Marry Me Actress Wants Ben Affleck To Be Her New Manager? Actor Allegedly Perfect For The Job Because He’s Trusted

Jennifer Lopez allegedly wants to hire Ben Affleck as her new manager because he's so supportive. Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her relationship with Ben Affleck, and she had nothing but wonderful things to say about her boyfriend. The Marry Me actress also revealed that she and Affleck learned a thing a two about what they should share with the press now that they are back together.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
epicstream.com

Dakota Johnson Shock: Chris Martin’s Girlfriend Pressured To Have A Baby With Coldplay Singer? Mom Melanie Griffith Reportedly Wants To Become A Grandma

Melanie Griffith has allegedly been pressuring Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson to have a baby. Melanie Griffith adored Dakota Johnson’s longtime boyfriend, Chris Martin, and the actress has not shied away from making her feelings about the Coldplay frontman known. In fact, during her interviews, Griffith has always said that she adores Martin.
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

Stylish Duo! Angelina Jolie’s Daughter Zahara Rocks Ripped Jeans During Trip to Salon

Girls’ day out! Angelina Jolie’s daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt rocked a casual chic style as she and her famous mom took a trip to a salon together. The Salt actress, 46, and the trendy teen, 17, were seen leaving the Foxtail Salon in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles Saturday, February 5, in photographs obtained by HollywoodLife. While mama Angie wore a long, classy tan wrap-tie coat with brown sandals, Zahara sported dark blue ripped jeans, white sneakers and a sky-blue tank top, along with a white cardigan. Both ladies wore black masks as they strolled outside and held various shopping bags.
BEAUTY & FASHION
StyleCaster

Zoë Kravitz Just Revealed the Real Reason She Got Divorced After Confirming Her Romance With Channing Tatum

Ever since their split, fans have wanted to know what really caused Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman’s divorce. The couple—who got married in 2019 after three years of dating—shocked fans when they called it quits less than two years later. But now that Kravitz has officially moved on with someone else, The Batman actress is sharing the real reason behind her split from Glusman. In Elle’s March 2022 issue, Kravitz revealed that her divorce from Glusman was a typical case of it’s-not-you-it’s-me. “Karl’s an incredible human being,” Kravitz told the magazine in an interview, which was published online on February 14,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy