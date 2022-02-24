ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Flyers' Joel Farabee: Returning Saturday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Farabee (upper body) will play Saturday against the Capitals, Jordan Hall of NBC...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
97.3 ESPN

4 Philadelphia Flyers That Could Be on the Move at NHL Trade Deadline

One player we all know Philadelphia Flyers fans will have their eye on leading up to the March 21 NHL trade deadline is captain Claude Giroux. The 34-year old has a no-movement clause, but is expected to waive that if the team can find a deal with the right team, who would like to add his 16 goals and 38 points in 48 games.
NHL
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Penguins routed by Devils as recent shortcomings are illuminated

In his own words, Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had been “looking forward” to Thursday’s game at PPG Paints Arena … and, no, not just because he wanted to see what wacky outfit AT&T SportsNet’s Dan Potash would pull out for ’80s night. The Penguins...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Sabres’ Tuch Taking Sting Out of Eichel Trade

When Buffalo Sabres general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams finally pulled the trigger and traded former captain and franchise player Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights on Nov. 4, 2021, people around the hockey world were immediately skeptical of the return that he got. After waiting months and letting the situation drag out and get ugly, people thought Adams had settled on a deal that didn’t yield the best case scenario return for the Sabres – those people seem to have quieted down a bit since then. Still, not many people saw Alex Tuch, the current roster piece acquired from the Golden Knights, as the main piece of the trade, but rather Peyton Krebs, the young prospect with tons of untapped potential.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: MacKinnon out for Avalanche at Red Wings

Blackhawks forward Khaira has back surgery; Bergeron doesn't practice, will return for Bruins on Thursday. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Colorado Avalanche. Nathan MacKinnon did not play against the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday because of a...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Farabee
The Hockey Writers

Golden Knights News & Rumors: Eichel, Georgiev, Patrick

In this edition of Vegas Golden Knights News & Rumors, Jack Eichel is back and is looking more comfortable each time he hits the ice. In other news, it is being reported that the team has reached out to the New York Rangers regarding goaltender Alexandar Georgiev, and could make a deal for him before the trade deadline. Last but not least, Nolan Patrick has been sidelined with a concussion after taking a high hit from Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon.
NHL
On3.com

Phil Martelli sends message to Juwan Howard following Rutgers win

After the Wolverines’ win over Rutgers in his first game as acting Michigan head coach Phil Martelli shared what his message to Juwan Howard was afterwards. Martelli took over for the remainder of the regular season after head coach Juwan Howard was suspended for five games for his part in a postgame altercation with Wisconsin’s coaching staff. After Howard and Wisconsin coach Greg Gard shared a heated exchange and needed to be separated, Howard threw a punch towards another Wisconsin assistant coach and set off a scuffle between both teams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Biloxi Sun Herald

Hurricanes have season-high 50 shots, beat Blue Jackets 4-0

Jordan Staal got Carolina on the board with a determined second-period sequence, then the Hurricanes broke it open with two quick third-period goals to beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-0 on Friday night. The Metropolitan Division-leading Hurricanes finished with a season-high 50 shots, leaving netminder Frederik Andersen with a relatively...
NHL
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault: Unavailable Friday

Marchessault (illness) will not play Friday against Arizona, Ben Gotz of the Ben Gotz of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports. Marchessault is reportedly dealing with the flu, which could keep him out of Saturday's game against the Avalanche as well. The veteran winger has 20 goals and 35 points through 46 games on the year. Michael Amadio is expected to suit up for Friday's game.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flyers#Nbc Sports Philadelphia
The Hockey Writers

Flyers Shouldn’t Trade for Jeff Petry

The Philadelphia Flyers are all but out of the playoff race this season and have to think about selling off their assets and upcoming unrestricted free agents to help build their team for next season and beyond. That includes possible players like Claude Giroux, Rasmus Ristolainen, Justin Braun, Martin Jones, Derick Brassard, and more. That being said, I don’t think every one of them will be traded, but it remains speculation which players will be.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

At The Final Horn | Sabres rally in 3rd but lose to Blues in St. Louis

The Buffalo Sabres battled back against the St. Louis Blues midway through the third period on Friday when Tage Thompson scored on his career-high eighth shot of the night to tie the game 3-3. However, the Blues scored immediately after to go back in the lead en route to a...
NHL
NHL

Sundqvist injured in game vs. Buffalo

Oskar Sundqvist left Friday's game vs. Buffalo in the first period with a lower-body injury and did not return. Sundqvist took five shifts in the game and did not play in the final 9:27 of the first period. He had 2 minutes, 36 seconds of total ice time. After the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Blue Jackets' Jean-Francois Berube: Starting again Friday

Berube will start Friday's game in Carolina, Blue Jackets team reporter Jeff Svoboda reports. Berube knocked off the high-flying (and heavily favored) Panthers on Thursday, turning aside 39 of 42 shots in a 6-3 win. He's being rewarded for his efforts with an equally daunting matchup less than 24 hours later, as the Hurricanes are 17-4-2 at home and have averaged 3.50 goals for this season.
NHL
The Pioneer

Boisterous crowd, tight defense propel Coyotes in victory over Fremont

REED CITY — It was a full house inside the Reed City High School gymnasium, as the Coyote boys defeated the Fremont Packers 71-41 on Friday evening. The Coyotes proved to be in control for most of the CSAA Gold matchup and were in possession of the lead for virtually all 32 minutes of action.
REED CITY, MI
thecomeback.com

NBA world reacts to James Harden’s incredible 76ers debut

James Harden made his Philadelphia 76ers debut on Friday night against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center, and it was certainly a success for both Harden and his new team. Harden — who was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Sixers on Feb. 10 — scored 27 points, dished...
NBA
WVNews

Devils rap Penguins, 6-1, despite Malkin goal

PITTSBURGH — Jesper Bratt scored twice in the first six minutes, rookie Nico Daws made 37 saves and last-place New Jersey routed Pittsburgh, 6-1. Yegor Sharangovich, Dawson Mercer, Damon Severson and Nico Hischier also scored. The Devils won for the third time in 12 games. Evgeni Malkin scored for...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy