Kelly Clarkson Delivers Toe-Tapping Cover Of A Randy Travis Song

By Kelly Fisher
 1 day ago
Photo: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Country fans know there’s nothing like a good Randy Travis song. That’s why Kelly Clarkson put her own spin on “Better Class of Losers,” and she rocked the toe-tapping cover. Clarkson grabbed the mic to perform her rendition of the country legend’s song during the “Kellyoke” segment of The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday morning (February 24).

“Better Class of Losers” sees Travis ditching a high-rise penthouse and swapping it out for a crowd that drinks already-ground coffee beans and three-dollar wine: “I'm going back to a better class of loser/ This up-town living's really got me down/ I need friends who don't pay their bills on home computers/ And who buy their coffee beans already ground/ You think it's disgraceful that they drink three-dollar wine/ But a better class of loser suits me fine.”

Clarkson might be ramping up her country covers as she prepares for her upcoming performance at the Academy of Country Music Awards on March 7. The powerhouse artist and talk show host will take the stage for a tribute to the iconic Dolly Parton , who is hosting the show. Clarkson said Wednesday (February 23) that she’s “super stoked” about the upcoming tribute for Parton. Until then, watch her cover of Travis’ “Better Class of Losers” here :

