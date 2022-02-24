ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown Police looking for illegal off-road riders caught on camera in local streets

By Dave Rhodes, The Herald-Mail
 1 day ago
Wednesday's spring-like weather could have been a factor in Hagerstown Police capturing clear images of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles out for an illegal afternoon ride on city streets, spokeswoman Lt. Rebecca Fetchu said.

But Thursday's call for the public's help to identify that group of riders isn't just a fair-weather appeal. Enforcement efforts to deal with the nagging, citywide problem have been ongoing and are continuing, according to Fetchu.

"We want the public to continue to send in tips," she said. "We want them to understand that there are things going on behind the scenes that they don't necessarily see."

Investigators are seeking the public's help in identifying the riders captured on surveillance video Wednesday afternoon at Burhans Boulevard and West Washington Street, according to Fetchu.

Those riders would face traffic citations, but a woman seen carrying a small child on an all-terrain vehicle could also face criminal charges. The state's attorney's office would decide what the appropriate charges would be, Fetchu said.

Anyone able to identify those riders or who has other tips can submit their information to police by sending an email to crimetip@hagerstownpd.org.

Multiple commenters about the problem on social media recently have said that they've seen riders go past police cars, but the officers seem to do nothing about it.

The department's policy is to avoid creating a more dangerous situation by chasing riders when they're unlikely to stop and usually would only face a traffic citation, Fetchu said.

When officers see off-road vehicles being ridden illegally on city streets they call in the location so it can be viewed on the city's network of surveillance cameras in an attempt to identify and prosecute the riders, she said.

"We're looking at surveillance and we're looking at where these bikes are being stored," Fetchu said. "So there is work being done. And that's what led to 40 off-road vehicles being confiscated in the last year."

Police have the authority to confiscate any unregistered vehicle operating on city streets.

Most of the vehicles confiscated in the past year were the result of tips from the public, Fetchu said.

Citations were also issued to riders, she said, but the number was not immediately available.

Comments / 13

Dayvid Brooks
1d ago

they are making it bad for all riders, i ride a street legal sportbike and they fly past me running the red light their objective is to not stop for any reason

Reply
2
 

