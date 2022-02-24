Drivers Rescued After Heavy Rains Flood Middle Tennessee

Photo: Getty Images

Heavy rains have moved into Middle Tennessee, flooding many areas of the mid-state and causing issues with traveling.

At least one driver in Williamson County was rescued after his vehicle was swept into high waters Thursday (February 24) morning, WKRN reports. An officer with the Williamson County Sheriff's Office saw the man attempting to walk away from his van, but told him to stay inside the vehicle until responders could arrive on the scene. When crews arrived, they tossed him a rope and were able to pull him to safety without injury.

The sheriff's office shared photos from around Williamson County to remind drivers not to cross flooded roads as the water could be stronger than it first appears.

Another driver in Hawkins County in East Tennessee was rescued after a flooded creek carried his vehicle half a mile downstream Thursday morning, the news outlet reports . The rain has also impacted roadways around the mid-state, with potholes reported along Interstate 40 and even a mudslide closing a road in Coffee County.

According to the Nashville branch of the National Weather Service, the rain, which is expected to continue drenching Middle Tennessee throughout Thursday, will probably not cause widespread flash flooding. It could, however, cause rivers and lakes to rise which could lead to more flooding as the day continues. To keep up with flooding in your area, visit the NWS website here .