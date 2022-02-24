Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace joins Falcons' front office

(670 The Score) Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace has landed a new role in the Falcons' front office, as he has been hired as a senior personnel executive in Atlanta, the team announced Thursday.

Pace was fired by the Bears in January after seven seasons as Chicago's general manager. The team had just one winning season and zero playoff victories during his tenure. The Bears went 6-11 in 2021.

Pace has reunited with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, with whom he worked during their time with the Saints.

Coincidentally, Pace will fill the same role as former Bears general manager Phil Emery, who's also a senior personnel executive with the Falcons.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for 670TheScore.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 .