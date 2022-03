Controlling the magnetic field confining the plasma inside a tokamak is not an easy feat. To create different configurations of the plasma, the magnetic field is adjusted by fine tuning tens of magnetic coils (30 in the case of Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR), pictured). This adjustment is a well-understood, yet challenging, optimization problem. Writing in Nature, Jonas Degrave and colleagues show that reinforcement learning - a type of machine learning where agents try to find the best action in order to maximize a reward - can solve this problem and help create a variety of plasma configurations, including ones that hadn't been achieved before.

COMPUTERS ・ 11 DAYS AGO