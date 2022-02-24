ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Vikings: Valhalla’ sails onto Netflix with more bloody battles and epic scale

By CNN Newsource
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“Vikings” turned out to be a remarkably durable concept, so much so that they could kill off the main character and trudge onward through the mud and muck. Sailing from History channel to Netflix, “Vikings: Valhalla” should be an even bigger attraction, charting a new chapter set more than a century...

Daily Beast

Netflix Has Your ‘Game of Thrones’ Fix With ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

A familiarity with History’s Vikings isn’t required in order to enjoy its sequel series Vikings: Valhalla, which is set one hundred years after its predecessor and thus spins its own stand-alone tale of Viking conquest, treachery and conflict, the latter of which is not only external but internal as well, thanks to schisms between Viking culture’s traditional paganism and burgeoning Christianity. Those religious ruptures are the engine driving much of Jeb Stuart’s eight-episode Netflix affair (Feb. 25), although as admirers of Michael Hirst’s original Vikings know, the real draw here is roaring, screaming macho violence and sex, all of it delivered with a healthy dose of blood and the occasional glimpse of titillating nudity.
