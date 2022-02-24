ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All charges dropped in New Bern City Hall public dispute incident caught on Facebook video

A New Bern mayoral candidate, the candidate's brother and the husband of a New Bern Ward 1 Alderman faced criminal charges in Craven County court on Thursday after a Facebook video revealed a heated argument between the trio.

Max Oglesby, mayoral candidate, and Steve Bengel, husband of Sabrina Bengel, Ward 1 Alderman, faced simple assault charges, according to court officials. Oglesby's brother, Taylor Rhodes, was accused of aiding and abetting. The three plead not guilty in court and all charges were dismissed.

The charges stem from Rhodes pressing an assault charge against Bengel due to Bengel being accused of shoving Rhodes in a City Hall dispute on Feb. 8 after a Board of Aldermen meeting. Rhodes was filming an argument between Bengel and his brother, Oglesby.

Previous coverage:Update to City Hall incident: Public dispute ends in multiple criminal charges

Bengel proceeded with pressing an assault charge against Oglesby and an aiding and abetting charge against Rhodes, according to court records.

During a court appearance in front of Judge Andrew Whitmore, the three all plead not guilty and no witnesses were present. Bengel's attorney, Kelly Greene, said his client's reasoning for pleading not guilty was due to him doing "nothing wrong." Oglesby and Rhodes also stated they didn't do anything wrong. The brief court event ended with all charges being dropped.

Judge Whitmore said it was "silly" for the three to attend court, because of the court expenses and just for the charges to be dismissed.

Oglesby said he did not intend for the appearance to result in dismissed charges, but he said it was due to his brother's probation status.

"That wasn't the intent whenever we first walked in there until it was kind of levied that it would affect my brother's probation and my brother didn't want that to happen," Oglesby said. "I don't agree with it (the charge)... Bottom line I care about my family and it could show in that video that I do."

