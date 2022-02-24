ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Where to find warming centers in Dallas

By Tyler Manning
KDAF
KDAF
 5 days ago

DALLAS (KDAF) — Need a place to get away from the cold? The City of Dallas has identified two warming centers in the area.

According to a tweet from the City of Dallas , two warming centers have been identified: one at J Erik Jonsson Center Library and another at Oak Lawn Branch Library. They will be open until 4 p.m.

The J Erik Jonsson Center Library is located at 1515 Young St. Dallas, TX 75201 and the Oak Lawn Branch Library is located at 4100 Cedar Springs Rd. Dallas, TX 75219.

