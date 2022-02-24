Britney Spears seeking a new home now that her conservatorship is over

Britney Spears is literally making major moves following the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The pop star is leaving her longtime Thousand Oaks, CA home and searching for a new residence, three months after being a totally free woman.

Spears shared the exciting news on Instagram. “So this is the view from my room … It’s pretty spectacular,” she wrote alongside a video of her spacious backyard. “I’ve lived in this house for seven years and I’m in the process of buying a new home… It’s time for change! I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now. I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room… But honestly I have three living rooms. Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour, but until then here’s the pink sky!”

The New York Post reports that the famed singer purchased the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom Italian-style villa for $7.4 million in October 2015. Spanning 20 acres, the grand home also has marble floors and 35-foot high ceilings. Today, the property is estimated to be worth over $10 million.

In regards to Spears’ life post-conservatorship, the pop star and her attorney Mathew Rosengart were previously invited by Congress to speak about guardianships and conservatorships on Capitol Hill. Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell addressed the letter and congratulated Spears on her recent legal victory, the end of her conservatorship in late 2021.

