ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears seeking a new home now that her conservatorship is over

By Allison Hazel
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zpkxy_0eO4476300

Britney Spears is literally making major moves following the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The pop star is leaving her longtime Thousand Oaks, CA home and searching for a new residence, three months after being a totally free woman.

Listen to Britney Spears and more on Oh Baby Baby radio now on Audacy

Spears shared the exciting news on Instagram. “So this is the view from my room … It’s pretty spectacular,” she wrote alongside a video of her spacious backyard. “I’ve lived in this house for seven years and I’m in the process of buying a new home… It’s time for change! I’ve been pretty modest about the home I live in now. I know you guys have seen me dance in my living room… But honestly I have three living rooms. Maybe one day I’ll give you guys a tour, but until then here’s the pink sky!”

The New York Post reports that the famed singer purchased the five-bedroom, eight-bathroom Italian-style villa for $7.4 million in October 2015. Spanning 20 acres, the grand home also has marble floors and 35-foot high ceilings. Today, the property is estimated to be worth over $10 million.

In regards to Spears’ life post-conservatorship, the pop star and her attorney Mathew Rosengart were previously invited by Congress to speak about guardianships and conservatorships on Capitol Hill. Congressmen Charlie Crist and Eric Swalwell addressed the letter and congratulated Spears on her recent legal victory, the end of her conservatorship in late 2021.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign up and follow Audacy
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Shows Love To Her Daughter In Rare Comment On Her Instagram

After Britney Spears debuted her adorable new puppy on Instagram, Lynne Spears surprisingly showed up in the pop star’s comments with a sweet message to her daughter. Although Britney Spears, 40, has made it clear that she’s done with her family, her mom Lynne Spears, 66, is still reaching out to the singer — at least on Instagram. The one-sided interaction happened on Feb. 15, when Britney posted footage of her adorable Australian shepherd puppy named Sawyer that she and fiancé Sam Asghari took home from Hawaii. The “Toxic” hitmaker gushed over the cute canine in her lengthy caption, which led her millions of followers, Lynne included, to post messages about Sawyer in the comments section.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Dances To Selena Gomez’s ‘Bad Liar’ In A Crop Top & Short Shorts — Watch

Britney Spears is getting cheeky — in her short shorts and her Instagram caption — as she dances to fellow pop star Selena Gomez’s hit ‘Bad Liar.’. Who’s a “Bad Liar” in the Spears family? That’s the topic du jour, and Britney Spears is playing around with that idea in a recent Instagram video, dancing to the Selena Gomez hit. “Me and the song Bad Liar,” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption, adding a slew of rolling eyes emoji. “How appropriate is that ???”
CELEBRITIES
WUSA

Britney Spears Has Two New Pets, Her Mom Lynne Reacts

Britney Spears and her fiancé, Sam Asghari, are expanding their family! The 40-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share a precious new video of her Australian shepherd puppy, Sawyer. The little fuzz ball has piercing blue eyes and white-and-tan fur. "I'm introducing the new edition to my family...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Crist
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Britney Spears
SheKnows

Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Has Mastered Her Mom's Talent For Sultry Poses in This Latest Mirror Photo

Lourdes Leon has really come into her own in the past few years. Yes, she’s Madonna’s oldest daughter, but she’s also found a comfortable way to navigate the spotlight. Her latest Instagram post shows off how confident she’s become with herself with a very seductive pose in front of the mirror. Wearing a nude dress with a plunging back and ruched fabric that hugged her bottom, Leon looked over her shoulder and gave a sultry look into the camera. With a smoky eye and her hair slicked back into a half-up, half-down style, the 25-year-old model looks just like her mom back...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Ok Magazine

Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel At Their 'Breaking Point' As Singer Reaches Out To Ex Britney Spears To Talk About 'The Old Days'

Longtime couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may have spent much of the last year out of the public eye, but their actions still managed to raise eyebrows. In late 2021, the pair put their Hollywood Hills family home on the market for $35 million. Then, in early January, it was revealed they’d also quietly unloaded their sprawling, 5,400-square-foot penthouse in lower Manhattan for $29 million.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conservatorship#The New York Post#Italian#Congress#Capitol Hill#The Audacy App
SheKnows

Young & Restless Vet Dead at 84 of Complications From Dementia

Sally Kellerman recurred as Constance Bingham in the mid-2010s. It’s a sad day in Hollywood: Sally Kellerman, the Robert Altman muse who passed through The Young and the Restless as Adam Newman’s “grandmother” passed away on February 24 of complications from dementia. An Oscar nominee for...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, 13, Rocks A T-Shirt & Sweats Out For Coffee With Friend — Photos

Brad and Angelina’s daughter is all grown up, as the adorable teen went to a coffee shop with one of her friends while wearing a vintage Smokey the Bear tee. They grow up so fast! Vivienne Jolie-Pitt is already stepping out for coffee runs! The 13-year-old daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie was spotted grabbing some beverages at a Coffee Bean in Los Angeles on Monday (Feb. 21). The adorable teen was accompanied by a friend, as Vivienne rocked a vintage Smokey the Bear T-shirt, grey sweatpants and a set of fresh white sneakers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears shares letter from US Congress congratulating her on ‘historic victories’

Britney Spears has shared a letter she received from two members of US Congress congratulating her on her “historic victories” in regards to her conservatorship battle.The singer last year won the legal fight to have her controversial conservatorship terminated after more than a decade.On Wednesday (16 February) Spears shared the letter, which invited her to meet with congressmen and share her story further. In the letter, it was made it clear that Spears was in no way obligated to attend, but felt that by sharing her experiences she might empower others.Underneath the photo, Spears wrote, “I was immediately flattered...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Billboard

Britney Spears & Madonna’s 9 Best Moments

Britney Spears went from mega Madonna fan to musical collaborator and longtime friend, and that love is still strong to this day. Madonna, meanwhile, has been a Britney supporter since the beginning, paying tribute to her music, calling for an end to her 13-year conservatorship and standing up against those who pit the two pop icons against each other.
THEATER & DANCE
TMZ.com

Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus Performer Donny Davis Dead at 43

Donny Davis -- a longtime Vegas impersonator who performed with Britney Spears, Miley Cyrus and Chelsea Handler -- has died ... TMZ has learned. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ ... Donny passed away Tuesday in Las Vegas, where he was found in his hotel room bed. The cause of...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Elon Musk Is Reportedly Dating This 27-Year-Old Actress With a Strange Connection to Britney Spears

Click here to read the full article. It looks like Elon Musk has a new girlfriend, and he’s keeping with his old patterns of dating someone who is much younger than he is. The 50-year-old entrepreneur is reportedly dating Australian actress 27-year-old Natasha Bassett, whose most prominent role has been playing Britney Spears in the Lifetime biopic, Britney Ever After. When the movie was released in 2017, Spears’ supporters were none too pleased that the film was being made in the first place, but Bassett remained an ardent fan despite the criticism. “It shines a positive light on how strong Britney...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Britney Spears' Reported $15 Million Book Deal Must Have Her Family Nervously Sweating Right Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Britney Spears is going to have the last word about her conservatorship and it’s not going to happen in the courtroom. The “Gimme More” singer is reportedly going to tell her side of the story in what sure is to be a scathing look at how the Spears family took advantage of the successful singer. According to Page Six, the book deal with Simon & Schuster is worth $15 million, but everyone in the...
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

52K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy