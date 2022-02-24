ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia man found guilty in September 2019 fatal shooting at Fort Myers apartment complex

By Michael Braun, Fort Myers News-Press
The News-Press
 1 day ago
A Georgia man identified by doorbell camera video in a 2019 Fort Myers fatal shooting has been found guilty of manslaughter and armed robbery after a two-day trial in Lee County.

Doorbell surveillance videos and information gleaned from investigation here and in Georgia into the fatal shooting of 23-year-old Eric Galvan led to the arrests of Wayne Robert Taylor and Troymel Barnes, 21, of Milledgeville, Georgia, a little more than a week after the killing.

The jury returned the guilty verdict against Taylor just after 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Galvan, 23, was shot while he was sitting in a truck shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sept. 22 in a parking lot at Village Creek Apartments complex off Winkler Avenue. It was a drug deal gone bad, police reported.

The victim's friends drove him to the hospital, where doctors pronounced dead him. Fort Myers police investigated the slaying.

Co-defendant Barnes was sentenced Septemberto 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation, for second-degree murder and robbery with a firearm.

Fort Myers detectives went to Georgia and put the two men under surveillance, information from Fort Myers police said. The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office, Milledgeville City Police, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshal Southeast Regional Task Force assisted them.

Fort Myers police officials said detectives sifted through hours of surveillance videos that helped lead to the Georgia suspects.

Then-acting Fort Myers police Capt. Victor Medico also said Ring doorbell cameras at the apartment complex were helpful.

"Excellent footage showing our suspects fleeing from the scene," he said. "Our partnership with Ring is very valuable to us."

Connect with breaking news reporter Michael Braun: MichaelBraunNP (Facebook), @MichaelBraunNP (Twitter) or mbraun@news-press.com.

