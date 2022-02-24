Local News Briefs: Disruption of water service, road closure for Ridge Ave. residents

Ridge Avenue closing for work

ZANESVILLE — The City of Zanesville has announced the closure of Ridge Avenue for approximately 60 days starting Monday from West Main Street to Brighton Boulevard. The closure will be from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The closure is related to the water division replacing 1,500 feet of waterline in advance of a road paving project. Minimal disruption of water service is anticipated and residents will receive advance notice of any disruptions.

Springfield Trustees to meet

ZANESVILLE — Springfield Township Trustees will meet in regular session at 7 p.m. March 1 at the township meeting room, 939 Woody Lane.

Scholarships available to Tri-Valley students

ZANESVILLE — Several scholarships for graduating seniors of Tri-Valley High School are available through Scholarship Central of the Muskingum County Community Foundation. Deadline to apply or for nominations is March 15. For more information, go to mccf.org or email scholarshipcentral@mccf.org.