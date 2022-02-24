ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

See who won the NDN Athlete of the Week for Feb. 14-20 sponsored by Babcock Ranch

By Alex Martin, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jQfTW_0eO43XtV00

Naples girls soccer player Coral Morley has been voted the Naples Daily News Athlete of the Week presented by Babcock Ranch for Feb. 14-20.

Morley limited Pembroke Pines Charter and Gulf Breeze, two of the top programs in the state, to just one goal to help the Golden Eagles advance to the Class 5A Championship. She finished with 16,526 (35.22%) of the 46,917 votes cast. In second place was Barron Collier wrestler Cory Canaan, who finished with 14,258 votes (30.39%).

Previously:See who won the NDN Athlete of the Week for Feb. 7-12 sponsored by Babcock Ranch

The next poll will be posted Monday. Winners receive an Athlete of the Week T-shirt provided by BSN SPORTS.

Nominees are derived from scores and stats emailed in by Collier County’s coaches during the week. Coaches can email scores to sports@naplesnews.com. The deadline for each night’s results is 10:30 p.m.

This week's nominees were:

Boys Basketball

  • Noah French, Barron Collier: Had a game-high 20 points in a 69-55 win over Clearwater to advance to the regional semifinals in Class 5A.

Girls Basketball

  • Sophia McCartney, St. John Neumann: Averaged 17.5 points and 14 rebounds per game in a pair of regional playoff wins against Seacrest Country Day and Keswick Christian.

Girls Soccer

  • Coral Morley, Naples: Limited Pembroke Pines Charter and Gulf Breeze, two top-ranked opponents in Florida, to just one goal to advance to the Class 5A State Championship.

Boys Lacrosse

  • Jorge Aguilar-Perez, Immokalee: Broke a new school record by scoring 11 goals in a single match, previously held by Marc Galindo.

Girls Lacrosse

  • Kali Cleary, Gulf Coast: Scored six goals, added two assists, with nine ground ball controls and eight draw controls in an 11-9 win over Barron Collier.

Boys Wrestling

  • Cory Canaan, Barron Collier: Dominated in districts, pinning each of his opponents and set the Barron Collier pin record.

Follow Southwest Florida Sports Writer Alex Martin on Twitter: @NP_AlexMartin. For the best sports coverage in Southwest Florida, follow @newspresssports and @ndnprepzone on Instagram.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
County
Collier County, FL
City
Naples, FL
City
Immokalee, FL
Naples, FL
Sports
City
Clearwater, FL
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now:. * Missiles pounded the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces pressed their advance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy pleaded with the international community to do more, saying sanctions announced so far were not enough. read more.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Live updates: Russian troops bearing down on Ukraine capital

KYIV, Ukraine--Russian troops are bearing down on Ukraine’s capital of Kyiv. Mayor Vitaly Klitschko says five explosions hit an area near a major power plant on the city’s eastern outskirts. There was no information on the cause of the blasts, which Klitschko said occurred at intervals of several minutes. No electricity outages were immediately reported.
POLITICS
CBS News

Ukrainian troops allegedly told Russian forces "f*** you" before being killed for refusal to surrender

As Ukrainian forces battle against Russia's invasion, the reported actions of a small group of soldiers who were in charge of guarding a tiny island in the Black Sea have sent shockwaves across the world. As Russian forces descended on Thursday, threatening to bomb them if they didn't surrender, 13 guards allegedly refused and instead issued a resounding, "f*** you."
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Neumann
Reuters

China says it respects Ukraine's sovereignty and Russia's security concerns

WASHINGTON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told senior European officials on Friday that China respects countries' sovereignty, including Ukraine's, but that Russia's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion should be properly addressed. After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed an invasion of...
POLITICS
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

1K+
Followers
714
Post
157K+
Views
ABOUT

Current local news, sports, entertainment and information for Naples, Florida, residents and tourists in the 239 area code from the Naples Daily News.

 http://naplesnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy