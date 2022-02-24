ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Lawrence Guy reflects upon playoff blowout loss: 'We're a better team than that'

By Henry McKenna
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
Lawrence Guy didn’t seem to have fond memories from the New England Patriots’ brutal season finale, a 47-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs. Guy, during an interview with NBC Sport’s Phil Perry, discussed what he felt went wrong during the game.

“We didn’t come out there and play the game we should have played and it showed up,” Lawrence Guy said. “We’re a better team than that and we all know that we’re a better team than that and it didn’t show. So we’ve got to live with that and move on.”

Guy had four tackles in a game where the Buffalo Bills rushing attack posted 174 yards and two touchdowns at six yards per carry. Quarterback Josh Allen threw for 308 yards and five touchdowns. New England’s defense generated zero turnovers. Clearly, Buffalo was the superior team. But it wasn’t just that. It sounds like Guy thought the Patriots weren’t in the right headspace.

“You see who (was) in the Super Bowl now. Anybody can win in the playoffs,” “If you’re not the best team that you (can be), you didn’t have a good game, you didn’t have a good turnaround — it shows up. And that’s it. That’s what we have to understand. We have to build game by game and you have to play at your top performance in the playoffs. You can’t think about what’s next.”

