Penn State women's soccer sees 3 players called up to under-23 national team

By: Mike Darnay/KDKA-TV PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — How sweet it was. For at least the next four years, Pennsylvania’s high school football state championship games will no longer be played in Hershey. The PIAA announced Wednesday that its championship games for football, soccer, and field hockey would be moving to be played at nearby Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg. The PIAA football championships have been held at Hersheypark since 1998. (Photo Credit: Mike Darnay/Mon Valley Independent) According to KDKA’s news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Mansion Park in Altoona and Penn State’s Beaver Stadium also submitted bids to host the title games. “It was a very...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO