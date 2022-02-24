ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penn, PA

Penn State women's soccer sees 3 players called up to under-23 national team

By Luke Vargas
Digital Collegian
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA trio of Penn State stars will represent the United States on the youth level this spring but not against international foes. Ally Schlegel, Payton Linnehan and Kate Wiesner were called up to the under-23 national team for...

